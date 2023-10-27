Does The Finals have crossplay?

We have the answer to whether The Finals has crossplay functionality so you’ll know if you can partner up with your console brethren.

Paul Kelly's Avatar

Published:

The Finals

Does The Finals have crossplay? The audience is excited, the arena is prepped, and the only thing left is for you to gather your teammates and compete for glory. The Finals is a competitive FPS game that will see you and your friends destroy the environment, and your opponents, as you aim to to be crowned champion of the new gameshow.

Competing in The Finals requires more than true aim and crisp movement, the FPS game combines environmental destruction and objective-based gameplay to add a strategic element to your gunfights. The Finals open beta is live now, but is there crossplay so you can play with your console friends?

The Finals crossplay: a person wearing a mash, and tactical military gear thands in front of a yellow wall.

Does The Finals have crossplay?

The Finals has crossplay functionality between PC and current-gen consoles – this means that anyone on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series platforms can play with, and against, each other. So, gather your most skillful friends across the platforms and fight to be crowned champion.

Crossplay is enabled by default, but there is an option to disable crossplay in the settings menu if you’d rather keep to yourself in multiplayer matches. There’s currently a bug meaning this can’t actually be turned off, but Embark has said it is working on a fix. To team up with a console player you have to have your Embark ID at the ready.

Now that you know if The Finals has crossplay, you can prepare your best squad, and fight your way to fortune and fame in the arena. Check out The Finals system requirements so you know if you can handle the free PC game when the release date comes by. If you’re looking to pass the time until then, we have a list of the best battle royale games here so you can perfect your team comms before it’s time to compete.

When he's not writing guides at PCGamesN, PK is usually found waiting for the respawn timer in League of Legends, hanging around a tavern in Baldur's Gate 3, or fighting his way through the Settled Systems in Starfield. PK's extensive knowledge of video games is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.