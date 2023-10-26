What are The Finals system requirements? If you’re not entirely sure what combat entertainment is, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The Finals isn’t your average royale shooter, instead, it offers a unique approach with its huge destructible environments, but will they take a toll on your gaming hardware?

Luckily, you won’t need the best graphics card to run The Finals, but we have a very in-depth set of system requirements ahead of the open beta, so here’s what you’ll need to be packing to get the most out of the game.

The Finals minimum requirements are surprisingly low, especially based on the incredible gameplay we’ve seen so far. You’ll need an Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1500 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 580. Low-end gaming laptops and PCs will have no issue running The Finals, but one sticking point could be the 12GB RAM requirement. You can expect 30 fps gameplay at 1080p if you meet these specs.

Minimum (1080p, 30 fps) Recommended (1440p, 60 fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel Core i5 6600K

AMD Ryzen R5 1600 Intel Core i5 9600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 15GB 15GB

The Finals recommended specs are a bit of a jump up in terms of the GPU and CPU required. This is likely due to the fact that the recommended is targeting 1440p, 60 fps gameplay whereas most developers advertise it as 1080p, 60 fps. You’ll need an Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. The RAM requirement also receives a small bump up to 16GB, where it will remain for all other specs.

When it comes to The Finals epic specs, these are broken down between performance with and without ray tracing. For 1440p, 60 fps gameplay on epic settings, you’ll need an Intel i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 3700X with an Nvidia GeForce 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon 7900 XTX. These specs persist through to the epic RTX settings, but you can only use an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti or better, as there is no AMD equivalent.

Epic (1440p, 60 fps) Epic RTX (4K, 90 fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel i7 9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i7 9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 15GB 15GB

The Finals download size is very small right now at just 15GB ahead of the open beta. We would be very wary of this being the full download size at launch, and expect it to inflate quite significantly, but for now, it’ll take up very little room on your hard drive. It’s also worth noting there is no requirement for an SSD, although, for the best performance, you’ll want one of the best SSDs for gaming to ensure your load times are as short as possible.

If you can’t wait to play The Finals with friends, you might want to check to see if it has crossplay first, but in the meantime, you can always check out some of the best battle royale games on PC to see if you can outlast the competition.

Take The Finals system requirements test over on PCGameBenchamark to answer the question… Can I run The Finals?