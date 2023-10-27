What is The Finals open beta end time? The upcoming free-to-play game from Embark Studios has an open beta ongoing, but what time will you be kicked out of your assault on the combat entertainment game show? Of course, the environment is purely virtual, but you can alter and exploit everything around you to your advantage if you’re smart.

The Finals previously had a closed playtest between September 29 and October 3, but now the open beta is on and anyone can get involved. For more information on how to join the FPS game, we’ve got all you need to know.

The Finals open beta start time

The Finals open beta went live on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The PC open beta start time was around 2.30AM PST / 5.30AM EDT / 10.30AM GMT, with Xbox and PlayStation platforms following shortly after.

Moderators in the game’s Discord server say that there was no confirmed start time due to not wanting to set expectations for fans of the game, and that they’d simply have to keep an eye on it. Community manager ‘Dunlewey’ says, “There isn’t [a time], we don’t want to say one, be wrong, and disappoint you all!”

While The Finals open beta start time has passed, there is still a small backlog of Steam invitations waiting to be approved.

No access to The Finals open beta yet?

If you’ve signed up to The Finals open beta but haven’t yet received your automated email confirming access to the game, there’s a good reason for that. Since the previous closed beta testing, the developer has a backlog of players who signed up, and the system is working through that backlog. There might be a delay between signing up for the open beta and receiving the email, but the team is aware and confirms that “everyone will get access”.

For now, the developer has issued a fix. To get access to the open beta you should:

Open this link in your browser

Press F12 (or enable Debug Menu key)

Click ‘Console’

Copy and paste: RequestPlaytestAccess()

Hit enter

You should now have access to the open beta to grab as much cash as you can while staying alive – good luck!

The Finals open beta end time

The Finals open beta will end on Sunday, November 5, 2023. We expect the open beta to end at around 2.30AM PST / 5.30AM EDT / 10.30AM GMT as this is the same time it started, though this has not been confirmed.

Alongside the open beta, there will be The Finals Twitch drops, where you can earn rewards just for watching your favorite content creators on the streaming platform. There’s also a host of The Finals open beta rewards, which will carry over to the full release of the game. If you want to make the most of your time in the beta, we have the best The Finals weapons here, so you can hit the ground running.