What are the best The Finals weapons? Grab the cash, bank the cash, and get out of Dodge – that’s the plan. Depending on your class, you may want to avoid more fights than you take, but ultimately, it pays to know what the best The Finals weapons are so that when you do go toe to toe with your enemy, you come out on top.

With The Finals open beta in full flow, players are beginning to get to grips with the game’s interesting mechanics, and The Finals beta rewards. One thing that never changes, though, is the fact that with the most powerful weapons, your enemy won’t be able to touch you. We’ve played a ton of rounds of The Finals, and have compiled a list of the best weapons you can use right here.

The Finals best weapons

You’re gated to which weapon you can use by your The Finals class, but there are standouts for each class which make them clear choices if you value kills over everything else. Here are the best weapons in The Finals:

V9S

What looks to be a simple pistol is actually one of the most powerful weapons for the light class. The V9S has zero recoil and can be fired extremely quickly – able to take down any class with surprising efficiency. The only drawback to the V9S is its lack of range, but you can utilize the speed of the light class to close the distance to your target easily. The V9S costs 600 VRs to unlock and is available for the light class.

CL-40

Not only can the CL-40 decimate your enemies with its grenades, but the pump-action launcher can also ruin buildings with surprising efficiency. Assaulting a squad camped at an objective is easy when you can create an entrance wherever you like. The CL-40 costs 600 VRs to unlock and is available for the medium class.

FCAR

A much heavier option than the AKM, the FCAR has a much higher damage-to-bullet ratio, but this comes at the expense of much more kick when you fire your weapon. This AR comes with a holo sight, meaning you’ll be able to hit targets at a distance more reliably – just make sure you’re firing in bursts, as the full-auto fire can get out of control fast. The FCAR costs 600 VRs to unlock and is available for the medium class.

SR-84

A classic bolt-action sniper rifle, the SR-84 deals incredible damage and has hitscan-like bullet velocity. It’ll take a few rounds to take down a heavy, but you can eliminate a light player with a single headshot. The lack of idle aiming sway means that you can camp the objective with ease. The SR-84 is unlocked by default and is available for the light class.

XP-54

An FPS game classic, the XP-54 is a highly adaptable SMG that boasts incredible recoil control and excellent damage up close. Whether you’re putting the enemy to the sword or protecting the objective, there aren’t many weapons more reliable than this. The XP-54 costs 600 VRs to unlock and is available for the light class.

SA1216

A brutal semi-automatic shotgun, the SA1216 is the perfect accompaniment to those who wish to defend or attack, as the fire rate and sheer damage can clear rooms in an instant. The SA1216 costs 600 VRs to unlock and is available for the heavy class.

Now that you know the best The Finals weapons, it’s time to gear up, grab your best squad, and destroy the opposition. If you’ve yet to try your hand in the arena, check out The Finals system requirements so you know your PC is up to the task, and whether The Finals has crossplay so you know who to invite.