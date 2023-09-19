The First Descendant beta sign up, dates, and rewards

How do you sign up for The First Descendant closed beta? The upcoming Nexon FPS features a futuristic cast of Descendants going up against giant bosses in classic looter shooter gameplay. Each of these Descendants has their own unique abilities, so take care with which you choose to take into battle – whether you go in solo or in a team makes a difference.

One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming games right now, The First Descendant tore up the Steam charts in the first hours of its crossplay open beta event. If you want to get in on the action and see what you’re missing in the action RPG game, then here’s everything you need to know about signing up for the The First Descendant open beta, including the dates, rewards, and more.

The First Descendant open beta sign up

To sign up for the The First Descendant crossplay open beta on PC, head to the game’s official Steam page and click on ‘Request Access’ which automatically grants access to the open beta. Click ‘Play Now’ to download the game.

To sign up through Nexon directly, or to sign up on any of the other platforms available, go to the game’s official webpage. Hover over the ‘Play’ button in the upper right corner, and select the platform on which you wish to sign up.

The First Descendant open beta dates

The open beta for The First Descendant began on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 00:00 PT / 03:00 ET / 08:00 BST and will run until Monday, September 25, 2023 at 23:59 PT, and Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 04:59 ET / 07:59 BST.

Since there is no official release date for the Nexon looter shooter, there could well be another beta before now and the game’s full release, and we’ll let you know as soon as one is announced. Otherwise, we’re keeping our ears to the ground for a first whisper of that The First Descendant release date.

The First Descendant open beta rewards

There’s nothing better than getting access to a great game before its official release date. Oh, wait, yes there is, getting access to a great game before its official release date and getting rewarded for doing so.

Here’s all of the cool cosmetic items and login rewards you can earn during the The First Descendant crossplay open beta:

Reward Requirement Emote Participate in the beta Skin for Viessa Descendant Participate in the beta Skin for Lepic Descendant Participate in the beta Skin for Ajax Descendant Participate in the beta Bear-shaped back trophy Reach level 20 during the beta Bunny ‘Trendsetter’ head skin Complete the open beta survey Spawn Effect Clear a Void Intercept Battle in hard mode during the open beta

Daily login rewards during the test are as follows:

Date Login reward September 20, 2023 Bunny ‘Voltage Control Mask’ head skin

Shiny Metal Gold paint

500 Caliber September 21, 2023 Bunny ‘Golden Afterimage’ body skin

Shiny Metal Silver paint

500 Caliber September 22, 2023 Bunny ‘Hyperdimensional Sprinter’ full body skin

Leather Matte Orange paint

500 Caliber September 23, 2023 Kyle ‘Desert Wanderer’ full body skin

Matte Sand paint

500 Caliber September 24, 2023 Bunny ‘Baby Kitten’ full body skin

Clear Pink paint

500 Caliber September 25, 2023 Bunny ‘Trendsetter’ head skin

Shiny Metal Red paint

500 Caliber September 26, 2023 Kyle ‘Task Commander’ full body skin

Clear Blue Black paint

500 Caliber

That’s everything you need to know about the First Descendant open beta, so what are you waiting for, get your access request in now and get in on what could be on of the best PC games right now, or check out some other multiplayer games from our list of favorites.