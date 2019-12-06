The Forest cheats and console commands are the best and simplest way to make your life of survival from the creepy cannibals a little easier. Compared to the best The Forest mods, which have some wild and wacky possibilities like altering the tides and respawning trees, these console commands are more straightforward.

While you need to take some steps to enable The Forest cheats and console commands, which we’ve outlined at the bottom of this guide, once you know how to do it everything is quite simple. You can skip the initial plane crash sequence, teleport to any coordinates of your choosing, kill animals at the push of a button, and even enable god mode. Here’s everything you need to know about The Forest cheats and console commands.

The Forest cheats and console commands list

This is the full list of cheats and console commands you can use in The Forest:

additem [item id]

Add item with item ID to inventory

Spawn a specified animal in front of character, eg. rabbit

Teleport to a specified location or coordinates

Place a built object with the specified ID in front of you

Choose whether you want light or darkness in your caves

A creative mode that disables health and enemies

Skip the plane crash scene at the beginning

Enable and disable God mode, with this turned on you can’t take damage and you have unlimited stats

Enable and disable buildhack, which gives you unlimited resources and instant building

Removes every blueprint in the game

Adds one of each item to your inventory

Adds one of each story item

Enable or disable infinite items

If disabled, your character’s hydration and hunger aren’t affected

Run at a very fast speed

If enabled, your character is unaffected by camera affects, e.g water, mud, blood

Instantly kill all cannibals and mutants alive in the game

Enables and disables enemy spawns

Enables and disables the rendering of terrain

Override the time of day and reset it

Change the weather

Reduce the % of trees in the game

Cut the grass in a specified radius

Shows an NPCs current state, eg. sleep

Set your player stats

Set your player skills

Add specified clothing

Kills all animals in the game

Kills the closest animal to your character

Enable and disable animals

Enable and disable birds

Spawn item in front of you

Remove item from inventory

Spawns an animal in the closest animal trap

Resets enemy AI

Knock down the closest enemy

Kill the closest enemy

Kills the end boss

Enables and disables enemy path finding

Spawn 3-6 cannibals

Spawn 3-6 painted cannibals

Spawn 3-6 masked cannibals

Spawns 2-3 skinny cannibals

Spawn a specific mutant

Spawn all items that naturally spawn in the map

When your character sleeps, 10% trees regrow

When enabled, enemies only spawn at night

Resets holes made by hole cutter or crane

Prints the current day to the console log

Skips date/time one day forward

Set the current date

Slow down and speed up gameplay

Changes the speed of game stats

Plants seeds in all the gardens in the game

Refills all mud piles in the game

When enabled, your character has unlimited energy and stamina

Revives your character in multiplayer if you are knocked down

Receive a fake hit, without any damage

Remove or add a jacket

When enabled, enemies only spawn in caves

Makes buildings indestructible

disables all cheats

when you die, save game is permanently deleted

Places all blueprints in the game in front of your character

Changes character skin colour

Changes character shirt material

Shows you where an object is

Hides where an object is

Find passenger with specified ID

Teleports your character to specified tag

Teleports your character to a random enemy

The Forest device and settings console commands

devicedebuginformation [on/off]

Show debug information on your device help

List of all commands clear

Clears the console showgamestats

Shows current game stats achivementloglevel [log level]

Sets the level of logging for your achievement log save

Saves game setdifficultymode [difficulty]

Specify difficulty level from peaceful, normal, hard, and hard survival setgamemode [game mode]

Change game mode to standard, creative, and mod loghack [on/off]

Infinite logs userigidbodyrotation [on/off]

When enabled, smooths camera movement gccollect

Calls the garbage collector to free up unused memory the game is using lodmanagerscaling

Toggles LOD manager FPS scaling toggleocclusionculling

Stops models from being rendered togglesheenbillboards [on/off]

Enables and disables Sheen Billboards filteraudio

Clears audio path filter dumplobbyinfo

Print multiplayer lobby information to your console log physics30fps [on/off]

Changes physics to 30 FPS loadlevel [save number]

Loads specified save toggleplayerstats

Shows player stats toggleoverlay

Displays debug information at bottom of screen setdrawdistance [setting number]

Set render distance setshadowlevel

Set the shadow level clearsaveslot [mp/sp] [slot number]

Clears a multiplayer or single player slot clearallsettings

Resets all game settings resetstatsandachievements

Resets all account stats and achievements

How to use The Forest cheats and console commands

When you’re ready to start using console commands, you’ll need to follow these instructions to make sure they run in the game.

Step 1: Go to Options > Gameplay > Allow Cheats (On)

Step 2: Main Menu > type [developermodeon] – this will allow console commands

Step 3: Press F1 to open/close the console > type/enter console > hit Enter

This will run the required command and allow you to enter The Forest cheats.

If you’ve exhausted this list of console commands in The Forest, try our guide to all the best survival games on PC or the best building games you could be playing right now.