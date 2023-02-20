Sons of the Forest cheats might feel like a pointless way to cheese your way through the horror game, but they would certainly make perhaps a second playthrough with friends a lot more fun, or can be used to help you out in a pinch – or rather, in a dark, cannibal-infested cave.

There were plenty of The Forest cheats and console commands – the predecessor to Sons of the Forest – with all sorts of effects, including invincibility, free items, killing enemies, and more. With the Sons of the Forest release date approaching as fast as a creepy mutant, it’s time to start thinking about whether the new horror game has its own methods of giving you a leg up, so here’s everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest cheats and console commands.

Sons of the Forest cheats explained

So far, since the game hasn’t landed in our laps yet, we are unaware as to whether there are any Sons of the Forest cheats. That said, we can assume that console commands and cheats will be available in The Forest 2, since the original game had its own.

If Sons of the Forest does have cheats, it would be safe to assume that some would be the same as those from the first game, so here are a few Sons of the Forest cheats we think (read: “hope”) might make it into the survival game.

Buildhack: Unlimited resources and instant building.

Unlimited resources and instant building. Cavelight: Light up caves.

Light up caves. Cutgrass: Cuts grass in a set radius.

Cuts grass in a set radius. Godmode: No damage and unlimited stats.

No damage and unlimited stats. Rawmeatmode: Hardcore mode, save data is cleared when you die.

Hardcore mode, save data is cleared when you die. Survival: Hydration and Hunger do not decrease.

While that’s all we know about Sons of the Forest cheats for now, we’ll be sure to update this guide once we know more. That is unless we’ve been captured and eaten alive by any of the Sons of the Forest mutants. While you wait for the game to arrive, find out whether you can run it by taking a look at the Sons of the Forest system requirements, and fill your time with one of the best PC games that are out already.