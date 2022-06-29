The best The Forest mods will come in very handy if you’re a veteran player from the initial launch in 2014 and need to change up the traditional gameplay, or if you’re struggling to survive in this dense woodland environment. There’s still a dedicated community for this survival game, so the best mods are continuously supported and updated.

Sifting through all the content on offer takes a while though, which is why we're here with the best The Forest mods on PC. Keeping those pesky cannibals away is imperative to getting anywhere in The Forest, so we can help you do that with things like God Mode, a bigger backpack, a map to show you where they all are, and more.





The best The Forest mods

Before we get into the list of the best The Forest mods, make sure you read the description for each of them on their download page. If there are any special requirements or install instructions, they’ll be noted on there. Without further adieu, here are the best mods for The Forest:

Ultimate Cheatmenu

Be whatever you want to be and do whatever you want to do with the restriction-lifting Ultimate Cheatmenu mod. Infinite everything. Freeze time? No problem. Kill enemies, respawn them, and kill them again. Teleport around The Forest map. Whether you simply want to save yourself some time by spawning infinite cut trees or you want to fly through the air and gaze down at your creations. Survive? Thrive more like. What’s even better is this mod has more options than The Forest cheats and console commands.

Champions of the Forest

The Champions of the Forest mod turns The Forest into an RPG game while retaining the survival elements. The inventory system has been modified, you now have a hotbar for your tools, custom weapons have been added, player leveling with unique perks, it’s a lengthy list of features that make this mod one of the best for making The Forest more engaging. Just make sure you also install BuilderCore and BuilderMenu to get it working.

Full Inventory

A fully stocked inventory at the click of a button with this full inventory mod. Just press F7 and all the materials you could possibly need are yours.

Tree Respawn

Chopping down trees is imperative to any survival game, but it’s a pain when there aren’t any nearby because you’ve chopped all of ’em down. To fix this, install Tree Respawn, which lets you regrow 10% of all trees by pressing Shift + R.

Bigger Backpack

A backpack, but bigger. Sure, you may have to fill it up yourself, but if you just need a little extra room and don’t want to go full god mode, then add some space. Simpy pop 0 into the notepad and you’ll get a backpack with infinite space, so you don’t have to use it wisely.

Map

If wading blindly through the forest with the threat of mutant cannibals watching from the darkness is not your jam. Firstly, are you sure this is the game for you? Secondly, add a handy map mod to see the location of all cannibals, so you can keep tabs on them at all times.

Tides

This is a weird one – Tides alters how the water works in-game, creating a high/low tide situation depending on the time of day. As a result, the terrain becomes a little more unpredictable, with some paths across the beaches being inaccessible. It operates on a 13-hour cycle, so if you keep track of the in-game time, you can rely on the tides for shortcuts and alternate routes.

Infinite Zipline

Again, if you need a minor leg up, but don’t want your hand held, then the infinite zipline mod may be the one for you. Make a quick escape, or dramatic entrance with infinite zipline, so you’ll never be stranded again, apart from in… er, The Forest, where you’re literally stranded.

Those are our picks for the best The Forest mods, hopefully there’s something for you, but if you’re not convinced that fending off these insatiable cannibals is what you’re looking for, there are plenty of other open-world games that could be.