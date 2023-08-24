The Last Faith is one of those indie games that catches your eye as soon as you spot it. It ticks all of the most important Metroidvania boxes, with its whimsical Castlevania-like pixel art and its intense soulslike gameplay reminiscent of Bloodborne or Elden Ring. During the Future Games Show at Gamescom, we got a sneak peek at The Last Faith‘s official beta gameplay trailer. From its chaotic combat to its Dark Souls-esque story, you won’t want to miss Kumi Souls Games’ upcoming launch.

If you’re anything like me, you love a good dark, gothic gameplay experience. The Last Faith prides itself on such a setting as well as its “merciless and precise combat with a huge range of weapons, firearms, and custom executions at your disposal.” While the fighting can be brutal, the customization offered means that just about any player can take on the game’s nonlinear exploration.

The Last Faith beta just went live, which means you can get a glimpse of the gameplay yourself for free. If you’re interested in checking the immersive platformer out, you can download it now on Steam. You’ll play as Eryk, a man who awakens with no recollection of his past. From there it’s an intense race against the clock as Eryk’s mind begins to further deteriorate.

The full game is set to release in November this year, but Kumi Souls Games has yet to specify a particular date. Until then, you can tide yourself over with its free playtest which “will take you into Mythringal, a towering city ravaged by cursed souls.” The beta is truly whatever you make of it, as the developer wrote that it can take anywhere from 20 minutes to 90 minutes of playtime to get through.

I’m personally thrilled to see more games taking elements from classic icons like Castlevania and combining them with newer fan favorites like the Soulsborne games. There’s just something about games, old and new, that don’t show you any mercy that makes them all the more appealing.

If you like the look of The Last Faith and want something similar to play while you await its arrival, have a look through some of our other favorite games like Dark Souls. Alternatively, you can browse around our roundup of the best platform games right now for some more action-packed jumping about.