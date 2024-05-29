Sony has taken down an interview it conducted with Naughty Dog co-studio head Neil Druckmann, after the director claimed he never said that the studio’s next game after The Last of Us “could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” Sony says it has found “several significant errors and inaccuracies” that don’t represent Druckmann’s original intent and language, and has thus removed the entire interview.

Naughty Dog owner Sony conducted an interview with Druckmann, and asked myriad questions about the state of entertainment, videogames, and what the team behind one of the best single-player games of all time is doing next.

In the article’s original form, Druckmann quoted as saying the following: “[The Last of Us] show’s success has spotlighted gaming, illustrating the rich, immersive experiences it offers. This visibility excited me not only for our current project but for the broader potential of gaming to captivate a global audience. I’m eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.”

That last part was quoted in headlines by the press, before Druckmann himself said “some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost” in the finished piece, sharing his own “full long rambling answer.”

Talk of Naughty Dog’s next game redefining mainstream perceptions of gaming is nowhere to be found in Druckmann’s own copy of his answer, with just one part reading somewhat similarly to the quote Sony used.

“So, I’m not only excited for this game that we’re making – and it’s, it’s something really fresh for us – but I’m also excited to see how the world reacts to it,” Druckmann’s own quote reads.

Now Sony has removed the entire interview from its own website, citing inaccuracies and apologizing for misrepresenting Druckmann’s own words.

“In re-reviewing our recent interview with Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, we have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don’t represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, AI, and future projects),” Sony now writes.

“We apologize to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team. In coordination with Naughty Dog and SIE, we have removed the interview.”

