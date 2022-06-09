The Last of Us HBO billed as the most authentic video game adaptation

The Last of Us HBO is the most authentic video game show to date, series creator Neil Druckmann said during Summer Game Fest 2022. Druckmann made the comments after teasing a new Last of Us multiplayer game and said the chemistry between lead actors Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel Miller, and Bella Ramsey, starring as Ellie, felt similar to the relationship between Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson on set in the original game.

As for when we can expect to finally watch The Last of Us on HBO, it might be sooner than you think. Summer Game Fest showrunner Geoff Keighley asked Druckmann when there may be more news, Druckmann said “you’ll hear about it very soon.”

He also brought Williams and Baker onstage for a brief moment and revealed both actors have roles as new, unannounced characters in the game. Williams briefly commented on what it was like seeing other people play these roles. “Pedro and Bella were so perfect,” Williams said. It’s like the characters coming to life, but it’s so much more than that, I can’t really explain it. It’s going to be so good.”

More to follow…

This is a breaking story from the Summer Games Festival broadcast on June 9, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

