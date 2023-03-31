Latest Last of Us patch should curb crashing on PC, sort of

The Last of Us patch v1.0.1.6 targets crashing linked to graphics card memory requirements, but Naughty Dog still has numerous fixes on its plate.

The Last of Us patch@ Ellie with green cityscape backdrop

Published:

Gaming hardwareThe Last of Us

Naughty Dog just dropped a new hotfix for The Last of Us, and it should help fix crashing tied to graphics card memory. Patch v1.0.1.6 is designed to address “memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes,” but the developer is still investigating multiple launch day issues.

Not everyone is having a rough time running Naughty Dog’s PC port, but the negative Steam reviews staining the apocalyptic adventure’s storefront page are undeniably a red flag. Our best Last of Us settings advice should provide a performance helping hand, however, the PlayStation developer is hard at work on hotfixes and patches.

According to Naughty Dog’s notes for The Last of Us patch v1.0.1.6, the hotfix resolves a first-time boot crash and increases animation streaming memory. In addition, the update decreases PSO cache size, which should stop your graphics card from encountering quite as many memory issues.

YouTube Thumbnail

The patch should also aid The Last of Us Steam Deck stability, but portable performance still isn’t ideal. If you’ve not picked up the game yet and haven’t got a GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, it might be best to wait for further updates.

Of course, the game might still crash even after the latest patch, as the team says it’s still investigating performance and stability quirks. That Last of Us building shaders issue is still tormenting first-time players too, so you’ll want to go out for a walk or something and let the game do its thing before your first playthrough.

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of their old retro gaming PC, but is happy to ditch the retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics card shenanigans. They've also got a soft spot for the Steam Deck and will probably spend the rest of 2023 repeatedly playing the Dead Space Remake. In a past freelance life, Phil whipped up various guides, features, and more for TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, and Den of Geek.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.