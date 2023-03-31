Latest Last of Us patch should curb crashing on PC, sort of

Naughty Dog just dropped a new hotfix for The Last of Us, and it should help fix crashing tied to graphics card memory. Patch v1.0.1.6 is designed to address “memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes,” but the developer is still investigating multiple launch day issues.

Not everyone is having a rough time running Naughty Dog’s PC port, but the negative Steam reviews staining the apocalyptic adventure’s storefront page are undeniably a red flag. Our best Last of Us settings advice should provide a performance helping hand, however, the PlayStation developer is hard at work on hotfixes and patches.

According to Naughty Dog’s notes for The Last of Us patch v1.0.1.6, the hotfix resolves a first-time boot crash and increases animation streaming memory. In addition, the update decreases PSO cache size, which should stop your graphics card from encountering quite as many memory issues.

The patch should also aid The Last of Us Steam Deck stability, but portable performance still isn’t ideal. If you’ve not picked up the game yet and haven’t got a GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, it might be best to wait for further updates.

Of course, the game might still crash even after the latest patch, as the team says it’s still investigating performance and stability quirks. That Last of Us building shaders issue is still tormenting first-time players too, so you’ll want to go out for a walk or something and let the game do its thing before your first playthrough.