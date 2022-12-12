The Last of Us PC will run on Steam Deck, says Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 1 will run on the Steam Deck, according to the developer, when the PC port of the remake releases in 2023. Traditionally a PlayStation exclusive, the fact that the game is coming to the Valve portable gaming PC is good news for those that don’t own a Sony console.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to play Naughty Dog’s highly praised post-apocalyptic game on the go, or even on the best Steam Deck dock, that dream is about to become a reality. The news itself comes from the studio’s co-President Neil Druckmann, who tweeted about it recently.

The post simply says that “Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck” so fans don’t need to worry about whether it will be compatible when the remake comes to PC on March 3, 2023. The tweet is accompanied by a short gif of Bill doing a Ron Swanson-style fist clench, presumably in celebration.

Of course, there’s no way to know whether it will be fully Verified or simply categorised as playable Given the history of PS-exclusive games that come to PC, it’s possible you may have to reduce some of the settings and/or pop a frame rate limiter on for a better experience – especially since this is the swanky remake with improved visuals rather than the original that graced the PS3 in 2013. But that’s just speculation at this stage. It’s certainly not the first PlayStation game to come to handheld gaming PC.

Recently, Spider-Man: Miles Morales became verified for the Steam Deck, as did Spider-Man Remastered, with the latter running like a dream on the Valve powerhouse. Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series is also compatible with the Deck. Many of you will no doubt be excited that the developer’s latest will run on the device when The Last of Us PC release date rolls around, especially as the series is typically kept tightly in Sony’s grip. However, it remains to be seen how playable it will actually be.