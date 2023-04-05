You can now play The Last of Us using the face of Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us PC is struggling on Steam, but the Naughty Dog horror game has a new lease of life thanks to Mandalorian and TLOU HBO meme machine Pedro Pascal.

You can now play The Last of Us with the face of Pedro Pascal : A man with a grey beard, Joel from The Last of Us, bit with the face of Pedro Pascal

Updated:

The Last of Us

While The Last of Us PC is facing a rough time on Steam, thanks to shader loading times, booting errors, and an official ‘unsupported’ label for Valve’s Steam Deck, the Naughty Dog horror game finally has a new hero in the form of Mandalorian and TLOU HBO star Pedro Pascal, as the man who launched a thousand memes replaces the bearded, greying face of the original Joel via a new The Last of Us mod.

We’ve already seen how you can play The Last of Us without a graphics card, but if the technical hiccups in Naughty Dog’s PC port are still getting you down, perhaps injecting a little Pascal will prove the right remedy.

Created by ‘Speclizer,’ in collaboration with the modding team at Alpha Studios, the mod takes an extremely detailed capture of Pedro Pascal’s (rather handsome) face and applies it to Joel. Want to create a kind of slightly bizarre fan fiction hybrid of the game and the show? Now you can.

YouTube Thumbnail

Sometimes it looks a little unusual – a bit uncanny valley. Other times, however, Pedro’s face fits perfectly well with the rest of the game. It takes some getting used to, and there are certainly a few cutscenes where things seem to slip out of sync, but largely, if you’re a big Pascal fanatic, this is a solid way to play as your dream guy. You can get the Pedro Pascal Last of Us mod here.

Otherwise, get around some of the TLOU’s technical problems with the best Last of Us settings. You’ll also want to find all The Last of Us workbench locations, or The Last of Us training manuals, to toughen you up for the apocalypse.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.