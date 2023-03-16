The Last of Us training manuals locations

The Last of Us training manuals are an invaluable tool when it comes to surviving harsh post-outbreak environments. During your travels, you’ll make use of various items to stay alive or keep hostiles at bay. Naturally, you’ll want to find the means to increase their effectiveness. Thankfully, The Last of Us Training Manuals are collectibles that can do just that.

The Last of Us training manuals are collectibles that give specific item upgrades once you pick them up, like increasing the effectiveness of health kits, giving your shivs an extra use, etc. The first Training Manual you discover nets you the ‘Self Help’ achievement. Later, once you’ve found all 12, you’ll receive the ‘Something to Fight For’ achievement. Here’s our The Last of Us training manuals guide to help you acquire all these upgrades.

The Last of Us training manual locations

Unlike the Firefly pendants, these training manuals aren’t hidden away in the darkest corners of the world, and you’ll most likely find them while you wander. The upgrades they give can be important, however, especially on the harder difficulties, so ensure you grab them all.

Training Manual 1: Bill’s Town – Safehouse

Location: After escaping the infected, Bill will take you to one of his hideouts. Once the cutscene is over, pick up the manual from the bar counter.

Effect: Shiv Sharpening – Increases the durability of shivs; +1 usage.

Training Manual 2: Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

Location: At the start of the chapter, Joel and Ellie will be ambushed by bandits. Take them out and open the garage shutter. Inside, you’ll find one of the workbench tools. From this room, go up the steps. You’ll see this document on a mattress.

Effect: Health Splinting – Increases HP restored via health kits.

Training Manual 3: Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

Location: Once you’ve entered the hotel, take a look at the safe behind the check-in counter. You can open it if you input “22-10-56” as the combination. You can learn more in our safe codes guide.

Effect: Shiv Reinforcement – Increases the durability of shivs; +1 usage.

Training Manual 4: Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

Location: Continue onward until Joel escapes the dank basement that’s crawling with infected, as well as the section where Ellie shoots the goon that’s trying to drown him. Then, just before you reach the grand ballroom, you’ll see this collectible on a desk in the hallway.

Effect: Melee Knots – Increases the durability of melee weapon modifications; +1 instant-kill hit.

Training Manual 5: Pittsburgh – Escape the City

Location: As you progress further in the chapter, you’ll meet Henry and Sam. You can then pick up this Training Manual in The Last of Us off the kitchen counter in their apartment.

Effect: Molotov Construction – Increases Molotov explosion radius.

Training Manual 6: The Suburbs – Sewers

Location: One segment in this chapter has Joel helping Ellie, Henry, and Sam make their way across a flooded chamber. Past that area, you’ll go through a tunnel that leads to a control room or makeshift shelter. After grabbing the Shorty weapon, you’ll see this manual on a shelf.

Effect: Bomb Containment – Increases nail bomb and smoke bomb explosion radius.

Training Manual 7: The Suburbs – Suburbs

Location: This Training Manual in The Last of Us is easily missable. Basically, the group will reach an abandoned subdivision after a harrowing journey in the sewers. At the end of the street, you’ll see a couple of dogs that are fighting. Enter the house (the one with white boards) and check the second-floor landing. You should see a pull-down attic hatch/scuttle hatch. Press the interact button to give Ellie a boost, and she’ll hand over this collectible.

Effect: Melee Techniques – Increases the durability of melee weapon modifications; +1 insta-kill hit.

Training Manual 8: Tommy’s Dam – Hydroelectric Dam

Location: Once you’ve reunited with Tommy, he’ll take you on a tour of the facility. Eventually, you’ll reach a control room that has a workbench. You’ll spot this document on a desk to your left.

Effect: Smoke Chemistry – +10 seconds to the duration of smoke bombs.

Training Manual 9: University – Go Big Horns

Location: Proceed through this chapter normally until Joel and Ellie reach the campus square with the large statue. Look to your right and you’ll see a dorm with broken windows. You can reach it by entering through the first floor or climbing up the dumpster. The manual is on a study table inside the dorm room.

Effect: Health Sterilization – Increases HP restored via health kits.

Training Manual 10: University – Science Building

Location: Once you gain access to the Science Building, go to the end of the hallway to find Room 205 – Lecture Room, which you can unlock by using a Shiv. Inside, you’ll spot this manual right next to a Workbench Tools upgrade.

Effect: Molotov Deployment – Increases Molotov explosion radius.

Training Manual 11: Lakeside Resort – Cabin Resort

Location: For this particular Training Manual in The Last of Us, you’ll want to take note of when you get to control Joel. Basically, you’ll play as Ellie at the start of this chapter, whereupon it will switch to Joel’s perspective. During the second time you get to play as Joel, you’ll have to take out a bunch of David’s thugs near a gas station and motel. Behind the motel is a shed that can be unlocked using a Shiv. You can pick up the collectible once you’re done.

Effect: Smoke Shaping – +10 seconds to the duration of smoke bombs.

Training Manual 12: Bus Depot – Underground Tunnel

Location: You’ll have to be careful when you’re trying to get the final Training Manual in The Last of Us. Once you reach the tunnels, you’ll notice several infected. Halfway through, you’ll spot a truck with the RNB Express logo. The manual is on top of the truck. However, this place is crawling with Boomers, Clickers, and Runners, so try your best to stay hidden.

Effect: Bomb Shrapnel – Increases nail bomb and smoke bomb explosion radius.

Now you know the location of all The Last of Us training manuals, you're ready for The Last of Us release date. It's time to go find the Fireflies and set everything right.