How to change your Return to Moria hotbar inventory

How do you change your Return to Moria hotbar items? Having the most useful tools on hand for a wolf-invasion style emergency is obviously vital to your survival in The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria. It’s not immediately obvious how to switch your hotbar items though, so we’ve got all the information you need to know.

How to change your Return to Moria hotbar items

To change the items which show up on your Return to Moria hotbar, you need to open your full inventory using the tab key. From here, you can click and drag items to the hotbar to suit your preference or rearrange items directly in the hotbar itself.

On this screen you can also click and drag items along the hotbar to group them, for example, weapons on the left and food items on the right. We’ve found it useful to have all of our weapons and tools at our disposal to quickly deal with any enemies, or take advantage of mining opportunities that present themselves.

