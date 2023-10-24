How to increase Return to Moria inventory space

Your Lord of the Rings Return to Moria inventory space is very limited in the early game - here's how to increase it to carry and harvest more resources

Return to Moria increase inventory space: Two dwarves hold torches and wade through waist-deep water
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

How do you increase inventory space in Return to Moria? Starting off in Moria demands resources and tools, but the space to carry everything you need is very limited. There is a way to increase your inventory space though, and we’ve got all you need to know about where and how to do so.

If the crafting game is keeping you engaged, we’ve also got tips on how to arrange your Return to Moria hotbar, and which of the Return to Moria personalities to choose. Lord of the Rings Return to Moria could see you struggling in the early game due to inventory limitations, so let’s walk through how to fix those woes.

A screen shows the increased Return to Moria inventory size

How to increase inventory space in Return to Moria

To increase your inventory space in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, you’ll need to craft an Adventurer’s Pack using the workbench and 8 x hide. 

To get hide, you can hunt bears or hriwara, which are white deer-like creatures. The workbench is crafted from a recipe which you get after discovering elven wood for the first time. It will require 2 x iron ingot and 15 x elven wood. For this reason, it seems that you cannot upgrade your inventory space until you reach the Elven Quarters, as this is the first place elven wood appears in the game.

The recipe for the Return to Moria inventory upgrade adventurer's pack

To get the adventurer’s pack recipe, simply craft the workbench for the first time and the recipe will be unlocked. The adventurer’s pack will increase your inventory storage space to 25 slots.

That’s all you need to know on how to increase your inventory space in Return to Moria. If you’re looking for a different way to experience the game, or just want some company to enjoy the long night, it is a multiplayer game so drag a friend along for the ride. Don’t forget to use our guide to teach them how to fix the Great Forge of Narvi, though.

