How to increase Return to Moria inventory space

How do you increase inventory space in Return to Moria? Starting off in Moria demands resources and tools, but the space to carry everything you need is very limited. There is a way to increase your inventory space though, and we’ve got all you need to know about where and how to do so.

How to increase inventory space in Return to Moria

To increase your inventory space in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, you’ll need to craft an Adventurer’s Pack using the workbench and 8 x hide.

To get hide, you can hunt bears or hriwara, which are white deer-like creatures. The workbench is crafted from a recipe which you get after discovering elven wood for the first time. It will require 2 x iron ingot and 15 x elven wood. For this reason, it seems that you cannot upgrade your inventory space until you reach the Elven Quarters, as this is the first place elven wood appears in the game.

To get the adventurer’s pack recipe, simply craft the workbench for the first time and the recipe will be unlocked. The adventurer’s pack will increase your inventory storage space to 25 slots.

That's all you need to know on how to increase your inventory space in Return to Moria. If you're looking for a different way to experience the game, or just want some company to enjoy the long night, it is a multiplayer game so drag a friend along for the ride.