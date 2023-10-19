What are the Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria system requirements? The Dwarves of Middle Earth are not to be messed with, and in Return to Moria, we join them on a journey to reclaim their home. Fortunately, this journey doesn’t look set to push your gaming rig to the limits as its requirements set quite a low bar.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria looks set to become one of the best crafting games of 2023, but right now we’re just thankful we won’t need the best graphics card possible just to start swinging an axe.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria minimum requirements are anything but demanding. You’ll need an Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU. On the GPU front, you only need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480. AMD alternatives aren’t officially listed but we’ve identified them for clarity. Just 8GB of RAM is needed which is in line with most minimum specs in modern games. All of these specs together set a low bar that is reachable by most low-end gaming PCs and laptops.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 6600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480 Nvidia GeForce 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 20GB SSD 20GB SSD

For the Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria recommended specs, it’s only a small step up that is needed on all fronts. You’ll need an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. On top of this, you’ll want to double your RAM up to 16GB. Again, nothing is out of the ordinary here, and all of the specs paint the picture of a game that isn’t too demanding to run at all.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria download size comes in at a super-reasonable 20GB. This is a stark contrast to the 100GB+ files we see for many new games. You might still want to invest in one of the best gaming SSDs though, as one is recommended over a HDD in the official requirements.

With the Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria release date not far away, you can check out some of the best survival games of 2023 to get you in the mood.

Take the Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria?