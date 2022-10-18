The Outer Worlds system requirements

Check The Outer Worlds system requirements to see if you can run it. The sci-fi RPG is relatively tame, but keep an eye out for the recommended CPU specs

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds system requirements could’ve been a lot worse considering it’s open-world, but the space RPG keeps the specs relatively grounded. Still, you’ll want to compare your gaming PC’s CPU to the recommended, as older builds might struggle.

First, on the minimum side, Obsidian recommends the Intel Core i3-3225 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T paired with the Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or AMD HD 7850, all of which are very humble pieces of hardware. Then, for the recommended specs, you’ll want an Intel Core i7-7700K  or Ryzen 5 1600 along with the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 470.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i3-3225
AMD Phenom II X6 1100T		 Intel Core i7-7700K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
RAM  4GB 8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti
AMD Radeon HD 7850		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
AMD Radeon RX 470
Storage 40GB 40GB

The most surprising part is the size – you’ll only need 40GB of storage space. Not tiny, but smaller than what you’d expect from a sprawling space-travelling action-adventure, and a far-cry from the above-100GB big releases nowadays often require.

