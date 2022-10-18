The Outer Worlds system requirements could’ve been a lot worse considering it’s open-world, but the space RPG keeps the specs relatively grounded. Still, you’ll want to compare your gaming PC’s CPU to the recommended, as older builds might struggle.

First, on the minimum side, Obsidian recommends the Intel Core i3-3225 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T paired with the Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or AMD HD 7850, all of which are very humble pieces of hardware. Then, for the recommended specs, you’ll want an Intel Core i7-7700K or Ryzen 5 1600 along with the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 470.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-3225

AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Intel Core i7-7700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti

AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage 40GB 40GB

The most surprising part is the size – you’ll only need 40GB of storage space. Not tiny, but smaller than what you’d expect from a sprawling space-travelling action-adventure, and a far-cry from the above-100GB big releases nowadays often require.

