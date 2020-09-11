“Cars, babies, farms, and bunk beds” will not be part of the next Sims 4 expansion

There have been a number of features Sims 4 players have been asking for pretty much from the start – like better babies, bunk beds, cars, and a farming system, just to name a few examples. Some of those features have been in previous Sims games, and they’re some of the most-requested features for Sims 4, but the devs say you shouldn’t expect any of them in time for the next big expansion.

“In just a matter of weeks we’ll be sharing more about our next expansion pack, which we’ve been working on since last year,” the devs said in a community message earlier this month. “I want to set expectations now, though, that cars, babies, farms, and bunk beds are not part of this EP. We understand how important these features are to you but we want to be honest that they are not part of this upcoming pack.”

Expansion packs are the biggest type of Sims 4 add-on, though free updates have come along to add some of the most-requested community features – the most notable was likely 2017’s toddler update, which added a whole new life stage to the game.

“When we consider something for addition to the game,” the devs say, “we consider what it will take to update it meaningfully. This is just as true for babies as it would be for cars, bunk beds or any other number of feature requests. Sometimes there is foundational technology we need to work through and sometimes we need to dig into designs more deeply to make sure we understand your expectations.”

So for now, Sims 4 babies are still going to work as objects, not people, your sim still won’t be driving their own car to work, you won’t be able to get into the Stardew Valley lifestyle, and Murphy beds will be your most exotic mattress option.

The blog post also addresses the promise made a few months ago for better skin tones, which are still coming “before the end of the year”. The devs add that “beyond that, we’re committed to continuing to expand representation in The Sims 4. This is not one step, but a journey.”

