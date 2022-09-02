This Sims 4 bug is doing weird things to the Social Bunny app

A Sims 4 bug with the Social Bunny app is causing some confusion and frustration over how relationships work in the life game. Maxis and EA added the Social Bunny app alongside the High School Years expansion in an effort to streamline and enhance the game’s social media experience, with new ways to communicate and interact with friends that should, ideally, make using social media more enjoyable and intuitive. And it does, to an extent, but there’s a bit of an unexpected problem when it comes to watching these relationships blossom.

Reddit user forward_spinach5877 posted a question asking why their Sim was slowly developing a romantic relationship in his sleep with one of this best friends who, during waking hours at least, he has no such interest in. A thought bubble with a pool of water accompanied this increase in romantic feelings, prompting forward_spinach and several others to think it was perhaps a… physiological feature, so to speak, meant to complement the teenage experience.

But it turns out, that’s not actually the case. Further in the conversation, past the jokes about wet sheets et cetera, other players said it’s pretty much par for the course with Social Bunny. The app apparently has a bug where your Sim randomly falls in love with one of their contacts, regardless of relationship or gender.

Sure, the idea is sort of true to life, of waking up one day and realizing you have feelings for someone, but it does pose a bit of a problem in relation to the changes Maxis made to how the game treats your Sim’s sexual orientation. If you want a female Sim only attracted to other women, then this is a pretty good way to ruin the roleplaying fantasy and poke a few holes in the experience.

If you want greater control over your Sims playthroughs without issue, check out our list of the best Sims 4 mods. There’s plenty of customizations ranging from clothes to entire new sets of behaviors and some of the best Sims 4 CC creators and packs. And for those who want a less by the book experience, Sims 4 cheats let you break the game entirely.