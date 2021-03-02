The Sims 4 just got another, extra-tiny class of DLC

Before we complained about DLC, we complained about expansion packs for The Sims. Now we complain about expansion packs and DLC for The Sims, so I think that makes up a full circle. The Sims 4 has now added yet another type of DLC to its repertoire in the form of kits – tiny collections of new content with varied themes.

The Bust the Dust kit adds a few new gameplay considerations with dust to vacuum and new cleanliness-related aspirations. If your dust buildup gets too bad, dustbunnies will come to life and start wreaking havoc for your sims. The other two packs are significantly more mundane. The Throwback Fit Kit gives you some retro workout clothing, while Country Kitchen Kit gives you a selection of down-home counters and appliances.

Each pack is $4.99 / £4.99 / €4.99, which is substantially cheaper than any other type of Sims 4 pack. (Even if the regional pricing doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.) But, uh… we already have expansion packs, game packs, and stuff packs. Do we really need kits?

I guess our need will be determined by how well these sell, ultimately. You can take a peek at the kits in the video below.

