Looking for the best Sims 4 expansion packs? The Sims 4 has graced our monitors since 2014 but it certainly hasn’t stopped growing its offering in the form of expansion packs. There’s now a staggering ten to choose from to expand your experience, and while none of these are ever going to be a bad choice, we’ve picked five of our absolute favourites from giving your Sim the full university experience, to hunkering down on a tropical island.

If you’re eagerly awaiting for more news of a Sims 5 release date, then these expansion packs should tide you over, but we’ve also put together a Sims 4 CC creators and packs guide for the best custom content from community creators, as well as a guide to how to install CC in The Sims 4.

Still, there’s plenty of expansion packs for the Sims 4 and of course, while it’s all personal preference, our list of the best Sims 4 expansions packs will point you in the right direction to bring a whole new dimension to your game.

The best Sims 4 expansion packs are:

Discover University

Seasons

Get Famous

Island Living

Get to Work

The Sims 4: Discover University

Education and work has always been a huge part of The Sims franchise; the University Living expansion added during The Sims 3 was okay, but The Sims 4: Discover University is far superior. Never before have you been able to participate in the full university experience and this expansion brings all of those memorable moments of university life to your Sims’ world.

Related: Here are the best games like The Sims

There’s a choice between two different universities that you can attend; Foxbury Institute and the University of Britechester, and you can work your way to a degree either living on or off campus (we suggest on!). There’s also the all important choice of a degree, whether that is normal or ‘distinguished’, depending on the skills you’ve built up. But, as is true in real life, it’s not all about studying. You can attend the quad for various school events, throw parties, tutor students, head to guest lectures, and of course have fun with your roommates (if you decide to live on campus).

It’s got all the highs and lows of college life as you attempt to improve your GPA and juggle all of that homework, studying, term papers, and presentations with the social side. This isn’t just for the young adult Sims out there, though, as you can apply for university whenever you choose. To delve more into university life, check out our Sims 4: Discover University review.

The Sims 4: Seasons

The Sims 4: Seasons truly adds a whole new layer that will affect your gameplay all year round. This expansion pack offers a quality of life change that integrates into the whole game. You’ll almost forget what life was like before it. Major calendar events such as Winterfest, New Skills Day, and Love Day change the way you play and ultimately affect your Sims’ mood, depending on how you celebrate them.

Much like the seasonal changes of the real-world, though, you’ll also be able to celebrate Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter and the accompanying weather changes to either layer up or strip off with dynamic temperature. Unlike some of the other expansions, it doesn’t come with a new world to play in but it’s got just about everything else from rewards, career choices, objects, traits, and aspirations. Ever fancied being a gardener in The Sims 4? Well, now you can.

The Sims 4: Get Famous

With Get Famous, you’re offered the chance to do exactly that. This expansion pack brings with it the opportunity to become an incredibly famous Sim and get yourself noticed to the point you’ll have the paparazzi following you around and random fans asking for your autograph.

The social aspect in The Sims franchise has always been a huge part of the game with your Sim’s overall mood becoming greatly affected if you don’t get that all-important social interaction, but in Get Famous you now have to really utilise that social ladder on your road to fame and fortune.

Related: Check out the best Sims 4 mods

You’ll find yourself ultimately separating yourself from the ordinary Sims and clawing your way to the top. You’ve got a new world with the Del Sol Valley and an all-new career with acting to attend auditions and turn up on set for your big gigs. If you fancy living it up as a celebrity, this one’s for you.

The Sims 4: Island Living

Have you ever wanted to escape the hustle and bustle of the Sims world and head off to a tropical island? Well, in Island Living you can wash up on the shores of the island of Sulani and enjoy the adventures of living it up on a beach.

You can go completely ‘Off-the-Grid’, become a mermaid, make friends with dolphins, and even get involved in the local island culture – or just do absolutely nothing at all and relax in the sun. In true Sims fashion, it also brings with it the realities of living this kind of lifestyle with unpredictable weather that could leave your Sim, and their home, slightly worse for wear. Honestly, it’s all part of the fun.

The Sims 4: Get To Work

Finally, if you’re tired of whiling away the hours when your Sim heads off to work, in The Sims 4: Get To Work you’re invited for the first time to go along with them. This expansion pack offers the chance to go and earn that promotion for yourself. Whether doctor, detective, or scientist, your playable Sim allows you to become the kind of worker you want to be – even if that, for you, is less work and more play.

Related: All the best Sims 4 cheats

You can even start your very own business by purchasing your own lot. Once again, The Sims 4 brings a well thought out concept to the workplace; work hard to make your business a success from running the best advertising campaign to making sure your employees are happy and doing their job.

So, whether it’s university or island life that’s calling your name, we hope this list will help you pick out the best Sims 4 expansion pack for you.