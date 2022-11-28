Sims 4 mod adds embarrassing sex memories to EA’s life game

An upcoming Sims 4 mod adds embarrassing memories, including sex, family, and work-related recollections, to your unlucky Sims’ personal profiles, changing their moodlets and making existence either happier or more traumatising in the EA life game, which is set for a relaunch with the Sims 5 release date.

Memory Panel is an absolutely transformative mod, created by veteran Sims customiser Lumpinou. It adds a whole-new interface to the life game, whereby significant moments in your Sims’ stories are added to a list of “lifelong memories”. The memories are listed chronologically and can include a vast array of different events, like the first time a Sim publishes a book, when their parents separate, when they get fired from their job, or a multitude of memories connected to good old woohoo-ing – the first time your Sim woohoos, it becomes a memory, as does the first time they ever get cheated on.

Once these events are seared into your Sims’ lifetime memories, encountering similar events a second time will impact their mood, depending on what happened to them previously. If a Sim gets fired from a job, but has been fired before, the subsequent moodlet change might not be as severe, because they’ve been through this kind of trauma before. Conversely, getting cheated on a second time will have a big impact, as your Sim reflects on why this keeps happening to them.

The mood board also opens up new options for interactions. You can view the memories of other Sims and ask them about things that have happened to them. When you make a new memory, it will include the Sims who were present at the time, adding an extra layer of rapport for your future interactions – the first Sim you ever kissed, or the first Sim you woohoo-ed with, will gain an additional social status, as they were an important person in your life.

It’s a fantastic mod, which, as reported by Sims Community, you can try out now via Lumpinou’s Patreon. The full version of the mod, which is set to include more memories, more impacts, and more possibilities for social interactions, launches on December 1.

In the meantime, keep your life game fresh with the best Sims 4 creators and packs. You can also try out some Sims 4 cheats to keep your surrogate selves feeling happy, or some other best games like Sims, if the Sims 5 wait is proving too arduous.