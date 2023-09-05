The Sims 4 reveals two new kits, ending the summer with a splash

The Sims 4 holds a special place in my heart as one of the greatest simulation games of all time. EA continues to release content for The Sims 4, in the form of expansion packs or smaller kits. From entirely new species such as horses to more decorative-focused content, there’s no shortage of new features coming to the game. It looks like summer isn’t over yet for EA, as the developer just announced two brand-new kits that are sure to cause waves. The Poolside Splash Kit and Modern Luxe Kit are on their way to liven up your gameplay.

The Poolside Splash Kit is definitely on my radar thanks to its brightly-colored swim apparel and fun floaties. No matter what your Sim’s body type or skin tone is, the kit has swimwear that will complement them well. The suits all come in different colors, cuts, and patterns, making for a nice variety of attire to choose from.

That isn’t all, though, as EA writes, “Sims can even dip their toes into the world of aquatic accessories, perfecting their poolside ensemble with stylish shades, rainbow nails, sandals, fabulous floaties and more.” I usually just default to custom-content swimsuits myself, but it looks like I won’t need to do so for long. I mean, just look at that lilac two-piece and donut floatie.

EA’s other new kit, the Modern Luxe Kit, is less about time spent by the pool and more about time spent in front of the mirror. It promises “elegant art, sophisticated décor, and cushy comfort.” As someone who abuses the motherlode cheat like there’s no tomorrow, I’m definitely going to have some decked-out Sims. From functional record players to designer handbags, no rich Sim will go without when this kit drops.

What makes the Modern Luxe Kit even more unique is the fact that EA collaborated with a well-known Simmer and YouTuber, Xureila, to create it. When discussing the kit, Xurelia says, “From my vision board of the design to choosing the style and colors of the furniture, it was surreal seeing my ideas come to life.”

She also says that she “drew inspiration from Black artists who showcased the luxurious lifestyle of Black individuals” for the kit, and I absolutely love that.

The Poolside Splash Kit and Modern Luxe Kit release on Thursday, 7 September. You can grab each kit for $4.99 / £4.99 here on EA’s website. They will both drop on Steam, too, if you’d prefer to get them through Valve’s platform.

