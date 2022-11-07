The Sims 4 CC pack overhauls retail businesses in EA’s life game

A new The Sims 4 CC pack transforms the colour and style of your retail businesses in EA’s life game, offering new decoration and furniture options to fashion and clothing shops, so you can keep pulling in the customers as we wait for Project Rene and The Sims 5 release date.

The Retail Therapy CC pack is designed to refresh and revitalise clothing stores, offering myriad new options for decor and furnishings. Created by akalukery, Retail Therapy contains “industrial-inspired furniture and only the most stylish deco objects to transform your Sim’s wardrobe from drab to fab,” and features 20 distinct new objects to rebuild your shop. It’s a great addition, especially used alongside some of the other best Sims 4 CC and packs.

There are 15 decor items, three racks which also function as dressers, a full-length mirror, and a stackable shoe rack. The display tables can also be stacked on top of each other, and you can attach small objects underneath the shoe racks, allowing you to customise and tweak each of the new pieces to look unique to your own store. It also means you don’t have to take up loads of space laying the racks out individually, and you can build tiered shelving to place whatever items you like in attractive, distinct displays. You can download the Retail Therapy CC pack now from akalukery’s site.

If you want to add to Retail Therapy, try some of the best Sims 4 mods to make your life game really shine. You might also want to take the slightly easier route with Sims 4 cheats, or maybe cast an eye over all the Sims 5 mods we’re hoping to see when the new generation of Sim and household management eventually arrives.