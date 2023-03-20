How much does it cost to buy all The Sims 4 DLC?

Buying everything in The Sims 4 is a game in itself – a collect-a-thon that requires expert knowledge in the field. Like a jewel appraiser, the Sims 4 expert can look at a DVD case and – ah, do you see? – observe the subtle but telltale signs that distinguish a Game Pack from a Stuff Pack. By the end of this article, that expert will be you.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with choosing add-ons according to whatever pops up on Origin and takes your fancy. But if you want to know the whole Sims 4 landscape before deciding where you land – or are simply curious about how much you could spend on one management game, if you wanted to – then read on.

You should know that The Sims 4 and its many expansions, Game Packs, and Stuff Packs are regularly on sale. These discounts can be pretty hefty – at the time of writing, EA is selling the base game at half price, while a couple of bundles offer deals on the most recent expansions.

As such, if you were to splurge on the entire Sims 4 catalogue on any given day, you would be unlikely to pay full whack for all of it. The total we’ve come to merely pulls together the cost of the game and every piece of DLC at full price.

That caveat out of the way, it’s maths time.

Base Game

The Sims 4 – free

Here’s the game as it was released back in 2014, plus a bunch of patches that filled some of the notable gaps you may have heard about at the time – namely toddlers and swimming pools. Given that The Sims is known as a simulator of both life and lavish lifestyles, it’s still remarkable neither were in there to begin with, but I digress. The Sims 4 is a good PC game, and since October 2022, the base game has been completely free to download.

Digital Deluxe upgrade – $9.99 USD/£8.99 GBP

The question here is whether you’d splash out for the additions available here. There are a couple of good reasons for doing so: exclusive items and outfits that are great for parties, and a copy of the soundtrack – which is excellent working music. There’s nothing that makes you more productive than an earful of Buy Mode. While you’d have had to pay steep price for the pleasure at launch, it’s a pretty cheap upgrade for the base game these days.

Running total: $9.99 USD/£8.99 GBP

Expansion Packs

Say what you like about the DLC habit of The Sims but you can’t deny the pricing is nice and clear. Unless they’re on sale, expansion packs cost £34.99 – always. Think of these as ‘90s-style add-ons – meaty, meaningful additions to game mechanics and playable areas. Are pets really optional? I don’t think they are. Here, kitty kitty. Get in the basket.

Get to Work – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Get Together – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

City Living – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Cats & Dogs – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Seasons – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Get Famous – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Island Living – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Discover University – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Eco-Lifestyle – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Snowy Escape – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Cottage Living – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

High School Years – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Growing Together – $39.99 USD/£34.99 GBP

Total for all expansion packs: $519.97 USD/£454.87 GBP

Running total: $529.96 USD/£463.86 GBP

Game Packs

The next type of DLC on the ladder is the Game Pack, which is still a substantial themed experience – like running a restaurant, having a nice day at the spa, or transforming into an immortal creature of myth and building a lair in the Forgotten Hollow. As it stands, there aren’t many more Game Packs than there are expansions – but at £17.99 each, that’s another major hit to the wallet.

Outdoor Retreat – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Spa Day – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Dine Out – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Vampires – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Parenthood – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Jungle Adventure – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

StrangerVille – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Realm of Magic – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Dream Home Decorator – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

My Wedding Stories – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Werewolves – $19.99 USD/£17.99 GBP

Total for all Game Packs: $239.88 USD/£215.88 GBP

Running total: $769.84 USD/£679.74 GBP

Stuff Packs

Now we’re getting frivolous. Throwing cash at the throwaway. Spending on the furniture and fashion choices that give EA and The Sims such a reputation for over-expanding. Yet there’s value even in the simple Stuff Pack if it fits your sensibilities – I’m a Movie Hangout and Bowling Night kind of person, but not so much Laundry Day.

There’s an argument to be made that this is how Stuff Packs are best consumed – as modifiers that turn The Sims 4 toward your particular interests, rather than essential purchases to be bought in bulk. But, sod it, we’ve come this far. In the basket with you. All of you.

Luxury Party Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Perfect Patio Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Cool Kitchen Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Spooky Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Movie Hangout Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Romantic Garden Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Kids Room Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Backyard Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Vintage Glamour Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Bowling Night Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Fitness Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Toddler Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Laundry Day Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

My First Pet Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Moschino Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Nifty Knitting Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Paranormal Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Tiny Living Stuff – $9.99 USD/£9.99 GBP

Total for all Stuff Packs: $199.80 USD/£199.80 GBP

Running total: $969.64 USD/£879.54 GBP

The Sims 4 Kits

The Kits are a little smaller than the Stuff Packs (cheaper, too), but they give you a unique collection of items that you won’t find anywhere else. Here’s a list of all of them:

Bathroom Clutter – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Blooming Rooms – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Bust the Dust – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Carnaval Streetwear – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Country Kitchen – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Courtyard Oasis – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Décor to the Max – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Desert Luxe – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Everyday Clutter – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Fashion Street – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

First Fits – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Incheon Arrivals – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Industrial Loft – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Little Campers – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Modern Menswear – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Moonlight Chic – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Pastel Pop – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Simitimates – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Throwback Fit – $4.99 USD/£4.99 GBP

Total for all Kits: $94.81 USD/£94.81 GBP

Overall total: $1064,45 USD/£974.35 GBP

We did it: we spent approximately ten times the amount of a new triple-A game on The Sims 4. In our heads, at least. Are you proud? I’m proud on some level, in the same way acid house group The KLF must have been when they burned a million pounds in a disused boathouse on the Scottish island of Jura.

We now own a truly comprehensive version of one of the best management games you can play on PC. But at what cost? Oh, yeah – £485.73. Does anyone else feel a bit sick?