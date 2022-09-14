The Sims 4 goes free to play soon, says EA

EA has announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play quite soon, changing the game’s payment model to give players of the Maxis life sim game a more direct line to its extra content.

The Sims 4 is set to go free-to-play on October 18 next month, meaning PC players will no longer have to pay for the base game starting next month, according to the game’s Origin page.

A special stream on the same day as the free-to-play launch will also go into more detail, but EA has already said that it is committed to releasing extra content in the future.

All players that have already purchased The Sims 4 will get the Desert Luxe kit as a gift.

EA has likely decided to change the base game of The Sims 4 in an effort to tempt more people with the never-ending list of expansions that have been released for the 2014 game. On Steam alone there’s a whopping 58 pieces of DLC, which range from large expansion packs to medium-sized game packs and small stuff packs. There’s even mini collections called kits that offer more in-game choices.

Before The Sims 4 goes free-to-play EA was offering a free create a sim demo, alongside the opportunity to trial the game for free as well.

You can go to the official Origin store page for The Sims 4 right now and see that it says the game is going free-to-play on October 18, and even wishlist the game to be reminded of the change closer to the time.

While not confirmed by any stretch, making The Sims 4 free might indicate that EA and Maxis think the game has come towards the end of its life cycle, or that a potential The Sims 5 could be on the way at some point soon. We even put together a The Sims 5 release date and wishlist earlier this year.

If you’re just getting into The Sims 4 thanks to this announcement, let us try to help you out with a list of the best Sims 4 mods. If you want to turn your Sims game into something a little bit more risqué, then we also have the best Sims 4 sex mods as well.