Portal meets The Witness in this free philosophical puzzler demo

The Talos Principle 2 has a Steam demo ahead of its full release later this year, as the sequel to the well-loved 2014 puzzler is out really soon. With a bit of a cult following and many comparisons to Valve’s iconic Portal, this sequel could very well be one of the best puzzle games of the year.

As far as the best puzzle games go, The Talos Principle 2 has the chance to be chief among them once it launches later this year. With solid average critic ratings and an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam reception from over 24,000 players the first game has stood the test of time, which bodes well for the upcoming sequel.

Regarding what you’ll play in The Talos Principle 2 demo, Developer Croteam says, “In this demo, you’ll play through some of the puzzles from the very beginning of the game, before moving forward to roughly a halfway point and seeing how things evolve.”

You should also keep in mind that progress from the demo won’t carry over into the full game, but at least you can practice speedrunning those early puzzles while you wait. You can also get a taste of the demo and full game with a brand new trailer below.

“Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers,” The Talos Principle 2 description reads.

“The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether – the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.”

The Talos Principle 2 is set to launch on Thursday, November 2, 2023, but you can try the game out for free via a Steam demo right now.

In the meantime, you’ll want to check out the best story games currently available on PC, alongside the best space games as well, if you want something with more of a sci-fi edge to it.