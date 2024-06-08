The Talos Principle 2 is one of the best. Created by Serious Sam 4 studio Croteam, The Talos Principle games are a slower paced and philosophically focused deviation from tradition by a team best known for frenetic FPS design. Both the 2014 debut and 2023 sequel showed that Croteam was more than up to the task of shifting genres, with The Talos Principle 2 gaining a place alongside modern puzzle classics like The Witness, Portal and Portal 2, Islands of Insight, and Return of the Obra Dinn. Now, players who are looking for more of The Talos Principle 2 are in luck: a brand new expansion called Road to Elysium has just been announced, and it’s coming out very soon.

The Talos Principle 2 already provides one of the strongest entries to the puzzle game genre in years, currently holding a 95% or Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam. Its Road to Elysium expansion looks to build off of this success through a continuation of the game, presented as three different chapters, that takes place after its conclusion.

The first of these chapters is called Orpheus Ascending. It stars 1K and is set in scenery themed around Ancient Egypt. Isle of the Blessed, the second chapter, features Cornelius, Athena, Yaqut, and Miranda, and takes place in an environment based on a Caribbean island. Lastly, Into the Abyss sheds light on the character of Byron’s time trapped in a megastructure, and its puzzles are spread throughout a set of floating islands.

The Talos Principle 2’s Road to Elysium expansion will launch Friday June 14 for $19.99 USD.

