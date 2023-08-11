The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is about to go up against other multiplayer horror games including Dead by Daylight, Back 4 Blood, and Evil Dead, delivering asymmetrical online play based on the classic 1974 movie of the same name. With The Texas Chainsaw Massacre release date almost upon us, if you want to try out the latest frightfest from Friday the 13th publisher Gun, you’re in luck – with all the gore and grime of Tobe Hooper’s film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available in a new Steam sale right now.

The premise is simple. A team of survivors (or, as developer Sumo prefers to call them, ‘victims’) must survive and escape from a team of killers. Compared to DBD, where it’s multiple survivors versus one murderer, in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre the entire Slaughter family – from power-tool wielding icon Leatherface, to the spindly Hitchhiker, and cackling Cook – are available to play. This is multiplayer game horror on a much larger scale, all set against the backdrop of lovingly and highly detailed recreations of the 1974 film.

In our exclusive interview, the creators of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre outline their vision for the game, and how it will stand apart from contemporary rivals. Developed in collaboration with the stars, writers, and producers of the movie, it aims to be truly faithful to the source material while delivering everything you’d hope from the next generation of online horror. And now, just ahead of launch, you can pick it up for a bargain price.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is $35.99 / £30.15 on Steam, down 10% from $39.99 / £33.50. The sale runs until launch day, Friday, August 18, so if you want to get that pre-order made and save yourself a few bucks in the process, now’s the time.

