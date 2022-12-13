The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and more practically free games on GOG

An absolutely colossal GOG sale is currently underway, as the CD Projekt-owned storefront is selling games like The Witcher 3 – which now has a next-gen update – Cyberpunk 2077, and the original Diablo all for discounted prices. There are plenty of experiences to sink your teeth into as some of the best FPS, strategy, action, and RPG games are on sale right now.

The GOG Winter Sale is set to run from December 12 to January 2, with over 4500 deals and up to a staggering 90% off for specific games, DLCs, and wider genre bundles too. There’s even the opportunity for some limited time free giveaways too, so be sure to check in and pick up whatever takes your fancy. There’s even a strategy game bundle at a heavy discount of 90%, as well as a Steam sale for turn-based games, so get on that, too.

There’s so much good stuff on offer, with more to follow, so we’re not going to bore you with a list of absolutely everything. That said, we want to share some of the best deals for the best games we found on the GOG sale.

The Witcher 3 – GOTY Edition (which also nets you the free next-gen upgrade) is 80% off, The Witcher 2 is 80% off, Cyberpunk 2077 is 50% off, Blasphemous is 75% off, Control is 70% off, and the eternally excellent XCOM 2 is 95% off, putting it at a price cheaper than a meal deal (don’t eat the code though).

You can also get some free games, and even sign up for a newsletter to your email which should help you keep track of all of these upcoming and soon-to-be-leaving offers. Yes that’s right, not everything is on offer (especially in terms of bundles), for the entire sale period, so make sure to keep checking back in case a game you’ve been eyeing up goes on sale.

Perhaps you’ll be able to find the perfect (and cheap) Christmas gift in the sale, just don’t tell whoever you buy for the real price.

If you want to get some extra advice on what to buy in the GOG Winter sale, this Reddit thread has plenty of recommendations, with an apparent GOG rep saying they “highly recommend checking the discounts daily as there will be more deals added over the course of the sale,” which is always good to know.

