This Witcher 3 mod adds a new standalone quest to wrap up Blood and Wine

If you’ve bested The Witcher 3 – and by Witcher 3, I mean the RPG game’s full experience, two expansions and all – you’ll have encountered Orianna’s quest, Blood Simple. Featured as a possible main quest in the game’s second DLC, Blood and Wine, it ends with something of a loose end – but now a new standalone quest mod aims to tell the tale to its end. Spoilers ahead, folks.

Nikich340’s Witcher 2 new quest mod is called A Night To Remember, and it continues Orianna’s questline beyond where Blood and Wine stops – so, after the point at which Geralt lets the vampire go, having vowed to deal with her should they ever cross paths again. It’s described as a “completely new adventure featuring characters new and old”, with “new writing, cutscenes, voice acting, assets, a special reward, and some difficult decisions…” Gulp.

What this new adventure – and these tricky new decisions – might bring exactly aren’t detailed on the mod’s page, but you can get a flavour of the quest in the clip below. Plus, the creator notes in the mod’s comments that “after completing the quest you may try […]other variants in main dialogue scenes to get another ending”, so it sounds like there’ll be different outcomes at its conclusion. Neat.

As you’d expect, to get stuck in you’ll need to have wrapped up the main storyline of the Blood and Wine expansion. You’ll also need to have Geralt levelled to 50 to tackle the new quest comfortably, the modder recommends. Here’s the trailer for A Night To Remember:

If you’re keen to step into the White Wolf’s boots, take up his two swords, and get stuck into another adventure, it sounds like this would be a great place to start. You can find the mod on Nexus Mods here. As ever, mod with caution, and be sure to follow the modder’s instructions carefully to get it up and running smoothly.

