I’m certainly not the first to extol the virtues of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and I won’t be the last. The vast open-world RPG from Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is their finest work to date, and one of the best PC games ever. If you’re after another sprawling, deep fantasy tale after Baldur’s Gate 3, a more narrative-laden, immersive adventure than Palworld, or a richer, more lived-in setting than Starfield, The Witcher 3 is a must-play. Right now, if you’re quick, you can snag the complete edition including its masterful expansions at a bargain price, and if you haven’t seen it running on PC then it’s even more worth your time.

You won’t have to walk far to find praise for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Indeed, I’ll lavish it with such right here: CDPR’s third entry in the monster-hunting series is an astonishingly good game, and unquestionably one of the best RPGs you’ll find. From its intricately woven story and believable historical fantasy setting to the sheer satisfaction of solving mysteries, battling legendary creatures, and dealing with the most dastardly undersides of society, this is an adventure you won’t want to miss.

Along with its phenomenal base adventure, which is more than worth the cost of entry even at full price and holds an impressive ‘overwhelmingly positive’ Steam rating of 96% from nearly 700,000 user reviews, the complete edition also includes both pieces of DLC, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, each essential standalone adventures if you played the base game and didn’t ever try them out. If you skipped them at the time, this sale is well worth it just to grab the pair of add-ons.

While The Witcher 3 is a continuation of the series, it works perfectly as your first Witcher game, so don’t worry if you’ve yet to play the previous entries – with The Witcher remake on the way, you’ll have an even better opportunity to return to them in the future. Likewise, both add-ons can be played using a pre-prepared save that’s ready to go, so don’t worry if you’re just interested in seeing those and don’t feel like starting from scratch.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is on sale for 75% off via GOG until Tuesday February 6 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT / 9am CEST. Expect to pay just $12.49/£8.79 for your copy, which includes both the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. Click the link below to grab it while you can.

Of course, we’re still waiting on more news about The Witcher 4, which is set to be the first installment in a brand-new trilogy of games, along with the latest details on The Witcher remake release date, which is set to rebuild Geralt’s first game outing from the ground up.

