Henry Cavill offers first look of The Witcher Season 2’s Geralt, and a potential plot clue

Fans of pictures of Henry Cavill wearing things, rejoice! The Witcher lead actor recently took some time out from his daily schedule of punching tanks to death with his bare fists and using the wreckage to build gaming PCs for orphans to take to Instagram and offer fans a look at Geralt’s outfit for season 2 of the Netflix original series.

The image shows a suitably stoic-looking White Wolf bedecked in studded leather armour. The gear might be as darkly coloured as it looks, or it may just seem dull in comparison to the beams of light emanating from Cavill’s magnificent chin. But wait! There’s also a bit of a clue to the plot direction Season 2 might be taking.

Cavill also shared a quote alongside the picture, which the actor attributed to “the writings of [Witcher novelist] Andrzej Sapkowski.” The excerpt reads as follows: “’It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’”

The quote itself is from the most recent translation of Time of Contempt, the second book in Sapowski’s series.

We’ll speculate on what that means in a moment. For now, here’s Cavill as Season 2 Geralt.

So, back to that juicy quote. The words in question, as mentioned above, are from the book Time of Contempt. Specifically, they’re from a scene in which Geralt partakes in his favourite pastime of chopping up folk in and around taverns. Although the actual scene itself is fairly incidental, the plot points in the early portion of Time of Contempt – where it takes place – are quite significant.

We won’t spoil too much here, as you can find a synopsis online. We will say, however, that it means we’ll likely see a lot more of Aretuza magic school. Also, if you’ve played the RPG games, the name Vilgefortz might just mean something to you.