New Witcher season two castings reveal a new character and a gender swap

Netflix’s Witcher series is marching ever closer to its second season, and today the studio has taken the time to confirm seven more cast members for the show. A few of those names had come up previously – including Philippa Eilhart – but now it’s official. Some of these characters will be at least vaguely familiar to you from the RPG games, but there are a few surprises among the cast.

Among those familiar characters, we have Dijkstra, the head of Redanian Intelligence (the in-universe organisation, not the fansite that’s brought us so many early reports of casting decisions like these). He’s played a substantial role in the games, and will be portrayed in the show by Graham McTavish.

We also have Nenneke (briefly mentioned in Witcher 3), a priestess of Melitele who’ll be played by Adjoa Andoh. We’ll see Chris Fulton as Rience, a major antagonist through the book series. There’s Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a casting decision that already broke out recently.

Another cast member who was revealed early was Kevin Doyle, and here Netflix confirms that he’ll be playing Ba’lian, an original character for the show. Ba’lian is an elf on the run after “violent round-ups in the North”.

Then we’ve got Codringher and Fenn, a pair of shady detectives. Simon Callow will be taking on the Codhringher, while Liz Carr will be playing Fenn. The latter casting is a bit of a change from the books, since Fenn is a male character, but between Fenn and Ba’lian it looks like Netflix is open to some creative license – and hey, after the success of season one, there’s not much reason to argue.

Friends and foes gather from across the Continent. Meet the new cast joining #TheWitcher Season 2: pic.twitter.com/0MBcZvAcze — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

The Witcher season two is expected to launch in 2021, but there’s not yet a firm release date.