Netflix’s The Witcher gets its Philippa Eilhart

At long last, we know who will be playing sorceress Philippa Eilhart in Netflix’s The Witcher series. The show, which is approaching the end of filming for its second season following some pandemic-related disruptions last year, will reportedly include the polymorphing sorceress well-known from the RPG games in the coming series, and she’ll be played by actor Cassie Clare.

That’s according to Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, which reports that Philippa Eilhart – advisor to Redania’s King Vizimir II and leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses – will be joining Netflix’s series in season two. IMDB notes that Clare is from London, UK, and joined the National Youth Theatre, before going on to act in TV shows like Delicious and The Bisexual, as well as films such as Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

There aren’t any details, sadly, on what we can expect from Philippa in series two of The Witcher, but given her role in the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and CD Projekt Red’s games, we can guess she’ll be pretty key to the plot in some way.

Philippa appears in 2011’s The Witcher 2 as a major antagonist, depending on which path you take through the game, being based for a time in the stone cities of Vergen and then Loc Muinne in the fantasy game’s second and third chapters. Without giving too much away if you’re yet to play through the games, she goes through a nasty interrogation and is blinded in the process.

The Witcher casts Philippa Eilharthttps://t.co/boH5QncRiT — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) March 16, 2021

She tries to regrow her eyes in The Witcher 3, having fled and disguised herself by polymorphing into an owl. She also plays a key part in Geralt’s third RPG adventure, helping him in his mission to take on the Wild Hunt. It’s unlikely these kinds of plot points will feature in the show as it’s based on the books rather than the games, but hopefully it won’t be too long before we find out what her story will be in the show itself, now that series two’s shooting is nearing its end.

While you wait, check out Netflix’s The Witcher season 2 plot details, our rundown of the best Witcher 3 mods, and all the nuggets of information we’ve been able to track down about the possibility of a Witcher 4 release date arriving someday.