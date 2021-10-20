The Witcher 3’s ray tracing update has been delayed

CD Projekt Red is delaying the next-gen upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Both updates were originally scheduled to launch this year, but now the Cyberpunk 2077 patch will launch in the first quarter of 2022, and The Witcher 3 patch will now land in the second quarter of 2022, according to the “current target”.

“Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022,” the company says in a tweet. The message concludes with “apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right”.

While a ‘next-gen upgrade’ is typically a matter of interest for console players, we know that this patch for The Witcher 3 will bring visual upgrades (including ray tracing) to PC, alongside some additional bits of free DLC. It’s unclear what upgrades PC players will see with the Cyberpunk 2077 update, however.

Hopefully we’ll find out more about both updates soon.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

