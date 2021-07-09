The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade will include free DLC from the Netflix series

The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade is coming out later this year, and along with the updated visuals and possibly some popular mods, the ‘Complete Edition’ will include a few nods to the popular Witcher Netflix series.

Announced at ‘WitcherCon’, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be coming to digital shelves later this year, and as we’ve already learned, it’s a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the excellent RPG game. Developer CD Projekt Red revealed some updated cover art in a tweet today, and hinted that it’s prepared “some free DLCs” that are inspired by the Netflix series, which wrapped up filming its second season earlier this year.

So what might that DLC contain? That’s an open question until CD Projekt Red decides to share more information about the Complete Edition. Could it be a set of that weird wrinkly Nilfgaard armour people complained about in season one? Maybe the various weapons Henry Cavill flings around in the Butcher of Blaviken scene in the first episode?

Here’s that new box art, featuring a slightly different-looking Geralt.

We don’t have a firm release date yet for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, but CDPR says they’ll have more to share about it soon.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade will include free DLC from the Netflix series","type":"news","category":"the-witcher-3-wild-hunt"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"CD Projekt","genre":"RPG","title":"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt","genres":["RPG"]}}}}
Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

Senior news writer, and former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
The Witcher 3 mods
The Witcher 4 news
Play The Witcher 3