CDPR has ten times more devs on The Witcher 4 than Cyberpunk’s sequel

After following the tumultuous path that led from Cyberpunk 2077’s initial launch to its current, much improved state, many players eager to see what’s next from creator CD Projekt Red may be more interested in seeing the company return to the world of The Witcher than Cyberpunk’s dystopian future. That segment of the audience seems to be in luck, as new information from CDPR detailing how it’s allocating its resources across multiple projects show that The Witcher 4 has ten times the number of people working on it than the next Cyberpunk.

This news comes from CDPR’s Twitter / X account, which shared a graphic showing the breakdown of personnel assigned to the four game projects currently in the works, which includes The Witcher 4. For those looking for a refresher on each of the codenames referenced in the image, Polaris is The Witcher 4 and the first of a new trilogy of RPG games following The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Orion, on the other hand, is the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and is being made by CDPR’s Boston and Vancouver teams. Sirius is another Witcher game being created by The Molasses Flood and Hadar refers to a totally original game with a new setting created by CDPR.

This means that, per the image shared by CDPR, it had 403 staff members working on The Witcher 4 as of February 29, 2024, and only 47 on the next Cyberpunk entry.

The breakdown shown above matches CDPR’s prior statements. Earlier this year, we wrote that the company was planning to have 400 workers on The Witcher 4 by the end of 2024. Its goal of having 80 staff concentrating on the next Cyberpunk is still a bit off, but, in a press release issued today, CDPR notes that the Boston team assigned to the project only started up toward the end of last year. Cyberpunk’s sequel is “currently in the conceptual phase.”

If this news has you looking for more like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, check out some of our favorite RPG games and open-world games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.