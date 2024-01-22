The Witcher 4 is ramping up at CDPR, with 400 devs on it this year

The Witcher 4 should start production this year, as the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is ramping up its concept phase, according to developer CD Projekt Red. So if you’re excited to see what CDPR does next, around 400 developers should be making that happen at some point in 2024.

The production phase of the next Witcher game, tentatively referred to by many as The Witcher 4, should start production at CD Projekt Red this year. “We’d like to have around 400 people working on the project by the middle of the year,” CDPR joint CEO Adam Badowski says of the RPG.

Badowski also adds that around 80 people should be working on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed ‘Orion’ by the end of 2024 while it’s still in the concept phase, via Reuters. Orion might also have multiplayer elements according to the Reuters interview, but there’s no commitment to that yet.

Fellow joint CEO Michal Nowakowski adds that the team is looking at more ways it can use AI during development, saying “We think that AI is something that can help improve certain processes in game production, but not replace people.”

This follows Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC replicating the voice of a late voice actor using AI, with the approval of their surviving family.

While there’s no confirmed The Witcher 4 release date yet, we at PCGamesN estimate it’ll be out on modern platforms in 2026 at the earliest. We do know that The Witcher 4 will learn to channel the “freedom” you’re presented with in Cyberpunk 2077 though, showing how CDPR has adapted since the 2015 release of The Witcher 3.

