There can only be two possible reasons for gamers to flood back to a game that was released ten years ago: either it’s an incredible game, or it’s very, very cheap. In the case of This War of Mine, both of these are true, as the visceral survival game just shot up in popularity thanks to a free play promotion over the weekend.

This War of Mine may have first released in 2014, but it remains one of the most immersive (and emotionally challenging) strategy games to this day. The game is developed by 11 Bit Studios, the same studio behind Frostpunk, and it drops you into the middle of a warzone, forcing you to confront the plight not as a soldier but as a normal citizen desperate for food, medicine, and ultimately, survival.

It may not be for the faint of heart, but This War of Mine certainly is popular. We covered a story over the weekend revealing the survival game was free to play, and the promotion clearly did the trick, as This War of Mine has enjoyed a huge 132.5% rise in players over the last 24 hours. The current player count stands at 5,720 at the time of writing, up from 2,462 players a day before.

However, that free play promotion ends today, Monday January 29, so you’re probably worried you’ve missed out. Well, the good news is, Steam has a huge 85% reduction on the sale price for This War of Mine, making it just $2.99. So even if you were too late to enjoy the game for free, you can still get involved without burning a hole in your pocket.

You can pick up This War of Mine for $2.99 over on Steam right now. You’ll still need to be quick, though, as the deal only runs until Thursday February 1.

If This War of Mine is your jam, you should check out our guide to the Frostpunk 2 release date, or our list of the best action-adventure games. And if you love a bargain, here are all the free Steam games you can play right now.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.