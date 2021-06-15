Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands devs reveal more of the D&D-inspired Borderlands spin-off

Developer Gearbox finally unveiled the new Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, last week at Kickoff Live, but the initial trailer didn’t give us a whole lot of info on what the actual game will look like. Now, the devs have started to reveal a few details on the gameplay, plus a few in-game images showing some new environments and enemies.

As you might’ve guessed, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a full, standalone follow-up to the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. The D&D-inspired adventure will let you customise your character (maybe you should spin up a D&D character creator for inspiration), build a multiclass suite of abilities, and cast spells at enemies alongside your usual loadout of lootable guns.

A new set of screenshots show off things like the main villain, the Dragon Lord, who you can see above. In the other shots below, there are a selection of skeleton enemies, some dragons flying around a fiery underground location, a very vain goblin gate, and half-ruined castle environment.

You can see those screens below.

If you missed the debut trailer, you can see it here too.

