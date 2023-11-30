Get one of the best Diablo 2 successors for $5 ahead of its sequel

Diablo 2 was a real titan of a videogame, perhaps the most defining landmark of the entire ARPG genre. As such, it’s no surprise that many games followed in its wake – Path of Exile, Grim Dawn, Torchlight and more. Now, one of the best of the bunch, the Greek mythology-inspired Titan Quest, in its remastered and updated version, can be yours for just $5 as we await the recently announced sequel.

With the news that Titan Quest 2 is on the way, there’s plenty of reason to return to the 2006 classic, which remains to this day one of the best games like Diablo. Inspired by Greek mythology, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition combines the original game and its first expansion Immortal Throne in a dramatically remastered package full of new enemies and a ton of quality-of-life improvements.

Titan Quest boasts an impressive 28 character classes to choose from, each of which is a combination of two different elemental masteries, giving you a vast range of customization and build variety. It tells a tale built by Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace, where heroes are sought to turn the tide of battle against the mighty Titans, freed from their eternal imprisonment.

With the ability to join others in up to six-player multiplayer, Titan Quest is still well worth playing today, whether you’re alone or have a group of friends eager to jump in together. For those of you who loved Diablo 2 and have been craving another RPG game in that mold, Titan Quest is definitely worth a look.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition is 75% off via GOG until Thursday December 7. Expect to pay just $4.99 / £4.50 for your copy, down from $19.99 / £17.99. Just click the button below to get your hands on the savings. Its additional expansions are on sale as well, if you’re looking for even more to do.

