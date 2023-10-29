While Diablo 4 has been finding its feet again of late, if you’re feeling like a break then a Torchlight Steam sale is the perfect opportunity to get some distance from Blizzard’s game and discover two of the best Diablo-style releases ever. With the first two games in the series, both boasting 9/10 Steam user ratings and outstanding examples of the genre in their own right, available for the price of a coffee, if you missed out on the Torchlight games back in the day then you won’t want to skip this chance to check them out cheaply.

The original Torchlight is actually the game that got me into ARPGs. Before its release in 2009, I hadn’t quite understood the appeal. But then along came Runic Games, led by Fate designer Travis Baldree and joined by brothers Max and Eric Schaefer (co-creators of Diablo and Diablo 2), with one of the best games like Diablo to date.

Taking the more singular focus of the original Diablo and tasking you with fighting your way through ever more challenging floors of monsters as the magic-wielding Alchemist, melee-focused Destroyer, or bow-using Vanquisher, Torchlight manages to be bright and approachable, which very much captures the spirit of Diablo.

It also includes one of the best features ever implemented in any RPG – a pet that will take your unwanted items into town and sell them for you while you carry on fighting. It’s a convenience that makes so much sense, I’m still a little surprised more games in the genre haven’t stolen the idea for themselves. If you’re looking for a first entry point into the genre, Torchlight is perfect for that, but it’s also fun for veterans alike.

If you’re looking for something more robust, however, enter Torchlight 2, which arrived in September 2012. Boasting up to six-player multiplayer, four unique character classes, the return of the pets system (and their ability to sell gear for you), extensive mod support, and even a fishing minigame, Torchlight 2 is a fantastic ARPG that’s just a whole lot of fun to play.

Whether you’re looking for a game that’s quick and easy to jump into or something you can pour a good amount of time into and feel rewarded for your efforts, Torchlight 2 is a great shout. It’s not going to offer you quite the long-term endgame depth of a Path of Exile, perhaps, but it’s a really good time while it lasts, and at this price, you’ll be kicking yourself if you don’t give it a try.

Torchlight and Torchlight 2 are 75% off on Steam until Tuesday November 7, 2023. Expect to pay $3.74 / £2.74 for Torchlight, and $4.99 / £3.74 for Torchlight 2. You can grab both right here via Steam, so don’t miss out!

