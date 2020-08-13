PSA: A Total War Saga: Troy is free right now, but be quick

A Total War Saga: Troy is out now, and you can grab it for the low, low price of nothing for its first 24 hours on sale. The game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, so head there now to claim the game – and you can keep it forever. You’ll need to be quick, though: if you don’t ‘purchase’ it now, it will revert to its standard price of £35 / $50 on August 14 at 06:00 PT / 09:00 ET / 14:00 BST.

A Total War Saga: Troy is exclusive to the Epic Store for the first year; it will come to “other digital PC storefronts such as Steam from August 2021″, according to publisher Sega. Until then, Epic is the place to go, so may as well pick it up for free.

The game has been warmly received by critics; our very own Rich Scott-Jones awarded it an 8/10 in our A Total War Saga: Troy review. He wrote: “Vast, beautiful, and every bit as epic as its subject matter, Troy’s designation as a ‘Saga’ doesn’t reflect a brief spin-off, but a soaring remix of the Iliad, with just the occasional annoyance or backwards step.”

Epic also continues to give away free games every week. This week’s are Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection. Nice.