Total War Warhammer 3 Chaos Dwarfs DLC to add game’s holdout faction

That’s right, Total War: Warhammer 3 is finally adding its last big holdout faction, as the Chaos Dwarfs are set to come to the strategy game next month. One of the best Warhammer games is about to get a whole lot better.

A new campaign pack focused on the Chaos Dwarfs, one of the most anticipated and requested factions in the entire game, is coming to Warhammer 3. You can expect new and unique campaign mechanics, objectives, and units for the Chaos Dwarfs when they drop very soon. We also know a bit more about the Total War: Warhammer 3 2023 roadmap as well, if you’re curious.

The lands of the Chaos Dwarfs take up a lot of Immortal Empires and Warhammer 3, and they’re the last major faction to move from the tabletop game to the videogame, so this is definitely a big deal.

The Chaos Dwarfs arrive in Total War: Warhammer 3 on April 13. Check out the reveal trailer below.

You’ll gain access to three Chaos Dwarf lords, as Astragoth Ironhand, Drazhoath the Ashen, and Zhatan the Black come to Warhammer 3, with Creative Assembly outlining what you can expect from each:

Astragoth Ironhand, High Priest of Hashut, is the most potent Chaos Dwarf Sorcerer-Prophet. However, his body has begun to petrify, confining him to near-living entombment within a powerful mech-suit.

Drazhoath the Ashen, Sorcerer Prophet of Hashut, is the Lord of the Black Fortress and commander of the fell Legion of Azgorh. Exiled by Astragoth, Drazhoath’s mastery of magic and engineering has only grown stronger, as has his thirst for revenge.

Zhatan the Black is the commander of the Tower of Zharr. His unmatched battle prowess has left the hell forges struggling to keep up with his insatiable demand for weapons and munitions.

There’s also some free content with the Total War: Warhammer 3 Chaos Dwarfs DLC, as both Kislev and The Empire will have access to Legendary Hero Ulrika Magdova, a vampire excelling at hybrid melee and ranged combat, and even some spellcasting too.

The true might of the Chaos Dwarfs in Warhammer 3 comes from their war machines, as Magma Cannons, Skullcrackers, and the Dreadquake Mortar are all part of your hellish arsenal.

If you want to know even more about what’s coming and Creative Assembly’s plans, our Total War: Warhammer 3 interview from last year has got you covered.

Unique Total War: Warhammer 3 Chaos Dwarfs campaign mechanics

The Hell Forge allows the infernal Chaos Dwarf legions to grow mightier by developing special schematics forged in fire, each of which grants hellish battle bonuses.

The Tower of Zharr sees the Chaos Dwarfs (un)diplomatically vie for ownership of special Seats within this mighty council, granting unique faction rewards upon promotion.

Convoys allow the trading of war tools in return for a variety of resources, whilst engaging in battles and exchanging labourers along the way, ensuring the rewards keep flowing.

The Economy requires a multi-layered approach to the subjugation and management of labourers to keep the forges fuelled, construct advanced buildings, and expand the empire.

Again, the Chaos Dwarfs DLC lands in Warhammer 3 on April 13, and you can get 10% off the asking price by pre-ordering now.

