Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC: Ogre Kingdoms, Blood pack, and more

So, you want to know about Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC? The new strategy game from Creative Assembly caps off an exciting chapter in Total War history, where players are transported to the iconic Warhammer Fantasy tabletop setting. Total War: Warhammer I and II both had their fair share of post-release expansions, and Creative Assembly has left plenty of hints that there will be more Warhammer III to come as well.

While it’s early days, we’ve put together a guide collecting everything we know so far about Warhammer 3 DLC, as well as engaging in some speculation in terms of what we think could be coming down the line. There are still new races that could be introduced, as well as existing factions that could be easily fleshed out for the main campaign.

There are also a few bits that, while not announced in the formal sense, have been confirmed as being on the way at some point after launch, so we’ve included all the details we know so far about those too. Without further ado, here’s everything we – and now, you – know about Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC.

Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC

The current and upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC expansions:

Ogre Kingdoms race pack

Blood for the Blood God III

Mortal Empires / Combined map expansion

Total War: Warhammer III’s first expansion adds the Ogre Kingdoms as a playable race. When the game was first announced a free race pack for early adopters was also announced, but it wasn’t until much later that we learned that the race pack was going to be the gloriously gluttonous Ogre Kingdoms (although the inclusion of Ogre mercenaries in Warhammer II was a bit of a giveaway).

The Ogre Kingdoms come with two playable legendary lords – Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer. It’s available for free to players who pre-ordered or purchased the game before February 24, and is otherwise available to purchase separately as a DLC pack.

Is it worth it?

The Ogre Kingdoms’ campaign follows the same thread as the launch races – they want to decide the fate of Ursun for themselves, although in this case ‘decide the fate of Ursun” basically means ‘eat God-Bear for Dinner’, which is very on-brand. Still, this means their campaign follows the same line as everyone else’s – forge an empire, go into the Chaos realms to claim the souls of the four Chaos gods, and then defeat Be’lakor in the final climactic battle.

Their campaign mechanics are amusing, their roster reasonably powerful in the early game, and you’re given a lot of tools to do a lot with a relatively smaller empire than other factions may be able to forge. You’re not going to have many allies on the campaign map, so you’ll need to make the most of whatever space you can carve for yourself. If you like the idea of these man-eating monsters, then this Warhammer 3 DLC pack will more than likely live up to your expectations.

Blood for the Blood God III pack

Release date: Unknown

The name of this expansion isn’t confirmed, but considering Total War: Warhammer had Blood for the Blood God, and Warhammer II had Blood for the Blood God II, if this isn’t called Blood for the Blood God III then we’ll yeet ourselves into the nearest dimensional rift.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the premise, this is the obligatory ‘blood pack’ micro-DLC pack that introduces blood and gore visual effects into the game. Keeping these gruesome bits in an optional content pack isn’t popular with some players, but Creative Assembly maintains that this separation allows Total War games to pass through certain age-rating hoops far easier. It’s not going to be an essential purchase by any means, but these packs are usually quite cheap.

The existence of this pack was confirmed via the official Warhammer III FAQ, and all we know about the release date is “soon after launch”. It will be given out for free to anyone who’s bought one of the previous two Total Warhammer blood packs.

Mortal Empires / Combined Map expansion

Release Date: Unknown

Creative Assembly has confirmed that a big map combining all three Total War: Warhammer games is coming, but that it wasn’t planned to be ready for launch. What it will look like is currently unknown, as is what the release timetable will be.

The Warhammer II Mortal Empire campaign dropped a month after the base game’s launch, although it was originally planned to be ready for the release. The Mortal Empires mode also went through many rounds of iterative improvements before it got as good as it is now, so there’s every reason to expect Creative Assembly to take plenty of time over the third version. These big campaigns are officially released as DLC, and not just a standard update, which is why we’re listing it here.

Read our Warhammer 3 Mortal Empires guide for the latest information.

Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC speculation

In addition to the DLC already announced, we can make some educated guesses on future Warhammer 3 DLC based on what Creative Assembly has said in the past, and in terms of what we generally know about the Warhammer Fantasy setting. However, this is all speculative – Creative Assembly may have other plans entirely, of course.

Chaos Dwarfs

These were one of our Warhammer 3 race predictions back when there was a lot we didn’t know about the game. Technically, these guys are already in the Total Warhammer games as Chaos Dwarves can be seen crewing the Hellcannons of the Chaos Warriors faction. There’s an empty-ish section of the Warhammer III map that’s ripe for expansion as well, so we feel a little more confident on this one.

More Cathay

There’s been no official word on Cathay-themed expansions, but it makes sense considering we’ve only really been treated to parts of the western and northern stretches of the Celestial Empires. The Dragon Emperor has children other than Miao Ying and Zhao Ming, and there’s plenty of landmass that can be added to the east and south of what we see currently in the Realms of Chaos campaign. Given they’re the shiny new faction in Warhammer III, it would be weird if they didn’t get some post-release support.

Existing faction expansions

Given the location of Total War: Warhammer III main campaign, there are plenty of races and factions that you’ll encounter that aren’t playable. These include the Empire, Dawi Dwarves, and other chaotic factions such as the Norscan tribes, Beastmen, and Vampire Counts. We’d be very surprised if these fine folk didn’t get their own dedicated updates that brought them more formally into the narrative, with playable legendary lords to boot.

Whether or not they’ll have campaigns that also focus on Ursun remains to be seen. Later Warhammer II DLC races got their own bespoke campaigns that had nothing to do with the central ritual. We may not see everyone – for example the Lizardmen and Tomb Kings mainly exist in localities far from where the action takes place currently – but Warhammer II’s The Hunter and The Beat DLC did prove you can introduce a non-local faction to a new locality if desired.

That's everything we know about Warhammer III DLC so far.