Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed until “early 2022″

Ever since it was announced back in May, Total War: Warhammer III has been pinned right to the top of our list of most anticipated strategy games for the year. Unfortunately, it seems we’ll have to remove that pin and pop it on 2022’s board, because Creative Assembly has announced that the third chapter in their Total Warhammer series is being delayed until “early 2022”.

The news was announced on Creative Assembly’s social media channels via message from the studio’s chief product officer, Rob Bartholomew. While he doesn’t cite a specific reason for the delay, he does expand a bit on the thought process behind this decision, stating, “While it’s tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give [Warhammer III] a little more time.”

“The new date will make for a stronger release,” Bartholomew goes on to say, “and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer. We don’t consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop’s fantasy universe to Total War.”

Meanwhile, the Total War Twitter account confirms that the first details on the new Grand Cathay faction will be revealed tomorrow:

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022. We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year. We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

This fantasy kingdom – inspired by eastern Asia – is being brought to life for the first time in Warhammer III, and everyone (read: our editor Rich) is excited to learn more. We should also be getting details on the rework to siege battles, which has been a long-running community request.

Recently, Creative Assembly released an update to Total War: Warhammer II which should hopefully – finally – fix the cavalry meta, a situation that some fans were worried would persist in Warhammer III.

Total War: Warhammer III is now due out on PC via Steam in early 2022.