Total War: Warhammer 3 release date and everything else we know

When is the Total War: Warhammer 3 release date? Creative Assembly has finally and officially announced Warhammer 3, their latest Total War strategy game, and everyone’s very excited. The third entry in the popular ‘Total Warhammer’ franchise from Creative Assembly, this highly anticipated Total War game will shift focus to the east of the Warhammer Fantasy world, with a renewed look at the forces of Chaos.

Fan favourite faction Kislev return from the first game as a fully-fledged launch nation, valiantly trying to defend the realms of man from the invading chaos demons. The chaos faction itself has also been fleshed out, with all four iconic ‘flavours’ of chaos getting the full treatment. Plenty of other details have also been released in the wake of the announcement, which we’ve summarized for you below.

This is a living article which we will try and keep up-to-date as new information gets announced. If there’s enough to talk about, we may also decide to spin-out dedicated guides for certain topics, which we’ll link to below so you can access the information.

Total War: Warhammer 3 release date

The Total War: Warhammer 3 release date is 2021, for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. There’s been no further information regarding a specific release window at the time of writing.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Pre-orders

Total War: Warhammer III is available to pre-order right now from Steam, the Epic Games Store, Humble and other approved partners which you can read about on the official Total War store page.

The current pre-order price is $59.99 | £49.99.

There will be a pre-order incentive in the form of a race pack, but at the time of writing there are no specific details as to what this means. You can read more about Total War: Warhammer III pre-orders here.

Total War: Warhammer 3 reveal trailer

This is the reveal trailer for Total Warhammer III, released on February 3, 2021:

Read our in-depth Warhammer 3 trailer analysis for more details.

Total War: Warhammer 3 legendary lords

At time of writing, nine legendary lords have been confirmed for launch. There are no further details on who these people are, or how they are distributed among the known races.

Total War: Warhammer 3 races

The confirmed races for Total War: Warhammer III are Kislev, Cathay, and the four Chaos factions of Korne, Nurlge, Slaanesh, and Tzeencth.

At least one more race is confirmed for launch as a pre-order bonus, but we don’t know who it will be yet. The current speculation suggests Chaos Dwarves or Ogres Kingdoms. Read more about our thoughts on the Warhammer 3 races in our guide.

Total War: Warhammer 3 mods

Creative Assembly has confirmed that there will be mod support for the game at launch.

Total War: Warhammer 3 multiplayer

Creative Assembly has confirmed that there will be cross-platform multiplayer support for the game at launch.

Total War: Warhammer 3 map

There are few specific details on the campaign map, however game director Ian Roxburgh has confirmed that the Warhammer 3 campaign map will be “twice the size” as the Vortex campaign map from Total War: Warhammer II.

Further to that, Creative assembly plan to release a new ‘combined map’ DLC for owners of all three games, that will tie together the individual maps of every game into a large, grand strategy Warhammer experience.

Total War: Warhammer 3 units

At the time of writing, no official announcements have been made regarding the units in Total War: Warhammer III, however you can form an approximation by looking at army lists from the original Warhammer Fantasy tabletop game.

The only exception to this would be Cathay, as they never had a full list made for tabletop.

That’s everything we currently know about Total War: Warhammer III. We’ll be sure to keep this guide updated as new information comes to light.